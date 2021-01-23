PODCAST: Judy Soutar on Bowling the PWBA Tour at Age 16 in 1960

While 16-year-old Jillian Martin was busy accomplishing the astonishing feat of advancing to match play in the PWBA Bowlers Journal Classic this week, BJI Editor Gianmarc Manzione reached out to someone who knows a thing or two about bowling the PWBA Tour at age 16 because she did it herself more than 60 years ago: USBC and PWBA Hall of Famer Judy Soutar.

Now 76, Soutar was 16 years old when she joined the PWBA Tour in 1960, and and even landed a pro staff contract with Brunswick at that age. As she explains on this episode of the podcast, it wasn't always an easy experience for her. She learned a lot about herself, how to persevere in the face of criticism, and what it truly takes to win.

As she looks back on her legendary career in this conversation, she also has some advice for the likes of Jillian Martin and other remarkably talented young women dreaming of taking an early shot at the pro tour.

Listen to the conversation here: https://soundcloud.com/user-658733792/podcast-judy-soutar