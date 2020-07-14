Log inRegister Edit My Profile

PODCAST: Dave Ryan on the Unusual Challenges the Pandemic Presents Sports Broadcasters

MultimediaSlider

by Gianmarc Manzione ago0

In recent days, longtime play by play man Dave Ryan once again has been calling the strikes and spares alongside color analyst Randy Pedersen and sideline reporter Kimberly Pressler on a series of special events the PBA has aired on FOX Sports.

The circumstances of those shows once again are a reminder of the unusual moment we all are living through. Quirky formats designed to appeal to a TV audience hungry for sports, any sports, at a time when the pandemic has decimated the live sports landscape. Telecasts conducted in the complete absence of a live audience.

On this episode of the podcast, Ryan talks about what it has been like for him to call sporting events in the absence of a live audience, and how he and his colleagues throughout the sports media landscape have been managing the stress brought on by the professional challenges COVID-19 has presented them.

Listen to the conversation here: https://soundcloud.com/user-658733792/podcast-dave-ryan-on-the-unusual-challenges-the-pandemic-presents-sports-broadcasters

Related posts

Leave a Reply

DV8 Intimidator