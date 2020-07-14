In recent days, longtime play by play man Dave Ryan once again has been calling the strikes and spares alongside color analyst Randy Pedersen and sideline reporter Kimberly Pressler on a series of special events the PBA has aired on FOX Sports.

The circumstances of those shows once again are a reminder of the unusual moment we all are living through. Quirky formats designed to appeal to a TV audience hungry for sports, any sports, at a time when the pandemic has decimated the live sports landscape. Telecasts conducted in the complete absence of a live audience.

On this episode of the podcast, Ryan talks about what it has been like for him to call sporting events in the absence of a live audience, and how he and his colleagues throughout the sports media landscape have been managing the stress brought on by the professional challenges COVID-19 has presented them.

Listen to the conversation here: https://soundcloud.com/user-658733792/podcast-dave-ryan-on-the-unusual-challenges-the-pandemic-presents-sports-broadcasters