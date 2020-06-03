PODCAST: Danielle McEwan on PWBA Season Cancellation, Much More

Danielle McEwan

The PWBA Tour players who have appeared on The Bowlers Journal Podcast since COVID-19 forced the PWBA to go on hiatus all expressed hope that somehow, some way, it would be possible for the PWBA Tour to hold some events despite COVID-19.

Those hopes were dashed on June 3 when the pandemic forced the PWBA to make the difficult decision to cancel its 2020 season, including the USBC Queens and the US Women's Open.

Compounding that news for a bowler such as five-time champion Danielle McEwan, who routinely travels the world to bowl tournaments across the globe, is the uncertainty surrounding international travel.

So McEwan is a bowler who has had a lot to process of late, and she discusses those topics and much more on this episode. Listen to the conversation here: https://soundcloud.com/user-658733792/danielle060920final