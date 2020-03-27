PODCAST: Chad Murphy on USBC’s Ongoing Response to COVID-19

If you're a certain Executive Director of the United States Bowling Congress these days, well, let's just say it's been an interesting few weeks.

Chad Murphy has had to steer that ship in Arlington, Texas, as a global pandemic swept the globe just when a number of USBC's marquee events were poised to kick off. The Open Championships. The Women's Championships. The USBC Masters. The Intercollegiate sectionals. The Intercollegiate Team and Singles Championships. The Super Senior Classic. The Senior Masters. The USBC Convention.

Murphy spoke with us today about what this whirlwind of pressing decisions has been like to navigate from his vantage point as USBC's Executive Director, and many other aspects of how this unprecedented situation is impacting the bowling industry.

Listen to the conversation here: https://soundcloud.com/user-658733792/chadedit