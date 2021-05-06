Pete Weber Goes Back-to-Back with 13th PBA50 Tour Title in Granville Financial Open

BY JEF GOODGER

Aberdeen, N.C.—Pete Weber won his second consecutive PBA50 Tour title and 13th of his career when he defeated Brad Angelo in the championship match of the PBA50 Granville Financial Open at Sandhills Bowling Center.

Weber’s 13th PBA50 title moves him into third on the all-time PBA50 titles list, trailing only John Handegard, who has 14, and Walter Ray Williams Jr., who won his record-breaking 15th PBA50 title earlier this season.

For the second straight event, Weber qualified as the No. 1 seed for the stepladder finals. Last week, Weber defeated Lennie Boresch Jr. to win the Florida Blue Medicare PBA50 National Championship, giving Weber five career PBA50 major titles.

No. 5 seed Angelo earned his way into the title match by defeating Stoney Baker, Williams and Boresch, rolling games of 269, 235 and 237 before running into trouble in the championship match. Weber began with the first five strikes and stayed clean throughout, earning a 245-167 victory over Angelo.

The PBA50 Tour resumes Sunday with the PBA50 Bud Moore Classic from Bowlero Centreville in Centreville, Va. Qualifying begins Sunday, May 9 and will be streamed live on FloBowling. To subscribe, visit FloBowling.com.

PBA50 GRANVILLE FINANCIAL OPEN FINAL STANDINGS

Sandhills Bowling Center – Aberdeen, North Carolina

Pete Weber, earns $7,500 Brad Angelo, $4,000 Lennie Boresch Jr., $3,000 Walter Ray Williams Jr., $2,500 Stoney Baker, $2,000

View the full PBA50 Granville Financial Open standings

MATCH SCORES

Match 1 – Angelo def. Baker, 269-245

Match 2 – Angelo def. Williams, 235-228

Match 3 – Angelo def. Boresch, 237-201

Championship match – Weber def. Angelo, 245-167