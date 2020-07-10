PBA50 World Series of Bowling Postponed as COVID Numbers Rise in Florida

The Professional Bowlers Association announced July 13 that it had postponed the Florida Blue Medicare PBA50 World Series of Bowling, which had been scheduled to be held August 8-15 at Spanish Spring Lanes in The Villages, Fla., after the postponement of the PBA50 Tour season due to COVID-19.

The PBA cited "an abundance of caution due to growing COVID-19 public health concerns around the country" for the decision and noted that Larry Ducat, proprietor of Spanish Spring Lanes, was "deeply disappointed to share this news, but considered many factors in making the decision to postpone this Senior event."

The day before the postponement was announced, Florida set a nationwide record for single-day COVID cases with 15,300 on July 12. The Tampa Bay Times reported that that number "shattered previous daily records -- set in Florida on July 4, California on July 8 and New York in mid-April -- by more than 3,600 cases according to data collected by the nonprofit collaborative, the COVID Tracking Project."

PBA CEO Colie Edison said, “The health and safety of our athletes, staff, and host center employees is the number one priority right now. We are very excited to bring the World Series of Bowling format to the PBA50 Tour and look forward to the opportunity to host this event when conditions allow.”

The PBA indicated that, "The PBA50 World Series of Bowling will be rescheduled and announced at a later date."