PBA50 Tour Coverage Moves to BowlTV for 2022 Season

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Professional Bowlers Association and United States Bowling Congress have agreed on terms to offer exclusive livestreaming coverage of the 2022 PBA50 Tour season on BowlTV.

The agreement will include coverage of every PBA50 event of the season, starting with the PBA50 Lightning Strikes Lanes Open, which gets underway Tuesday, April 19, and concluding at the PBA60 Tristan’s T.A.P.S. Memorial on Aug. 22.



“We’re glad PBA50 Tour fans will be able to watch live coverage of the full 2022 season on BowlTV. The action and level of competition on the PBA50 Tour is compelling and features some of the greatest players of all time.” PBA Tour Commissioner Tom Clark said.



The 17-event schedule will include over 500 hours of livestream coverage on BowlTV, starting with the qualifying rounds and concluding with the stepladder finals for each event.



BowlTV offers monthly subscriptions for $9.95 and an annual subscription for $79.95, plus transaction fees. Current subscribers will receive the PBA50 coverage at no additional cost. Event tickets also will be available for each PBA50 event on BowlTV for $12.95, plus transaction fees.

Coverage will include multiple channels at each event, so fans can follow their favorite PBA50 competitors. The broadcasts also will include professional commentary, interviews and analysis featuring top bowling experts.



Go to BowlTV.com to learn more about BowlTV, and visit PBA.com for information on the PBA50 program.