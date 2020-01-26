PBA Tour Announces Seven-Stop Summer Tour Schedule

ARLINGTON, Texas (Jan. 24, 2020) – The Professional Bowlers Association today announced a seven-tournament PBA FloBowling Summer Tour tournament series that will include USBC Cup bonus incentives and berths to participate in the 2020 PBA China Tiger Cup.

The summer series, which will be covered exclusively from start to finish by the PBA’s online livestreaming partner, FloBowling, begins June 26-28 in Lubbock, Texas, and concludes Aug. 28-30 in Chesapeake, Virginia. In between the series will visit Lakewood, Colorado; Houston, Texas; Coldwater, Ohio; Middletown, Delaware, and Wilmington, North Carolina, expanding the 2020 Go Bowling PBA Tour from 13 to 20 events.

All seven tournaments will award competition points toward the USBC Cup, sponsored by the United States Bowling Congress, which will award a total of $40,000 in bonus prize money for the top five players based upon how they perform across the tournament series. The top eight players in Summer Tour points also will qualify for the end-of-season PBA China Tiger Cup.

In 2019, Sean Rash of Montgomery, Illinois, took advantage of the summer series by winning the USBC Cup points title and he converted his berth in the PBA China Tiger Cup into another big win.

Six of the seven 2020 events were part of the inaugural FloBowling Summer Tour and USBC Cup program in 2019, when FloBowling introduced multi-lane coverage of all rounds of each tournament, allowing PBA fans to follow their favorite players throughout the competition. The new stop is the Lakewood Open in Colorado.

Last year’s tournament winners included Jakob Butturff, Lubbock; Kyle Sherman (with Amanda Greene), PBA-PWBA Mixed Doubles; Tommy Jones, Clearwater; Ryan Ciminelli, Middletown; BJ Moore, Wilmington; Bill O’Neill, Chesapeake, and Rash as both the USBC Cup and PBA China Tiger Cup champ.

FloBowling is a subscription-based online streaming service operated by Austin, Texas-based FloSports. For subscription information, schedules and the numerous other benefits available as part of a FloBowling subscription, visit flobowling.com.

2020 PBA FLOBOWING SUMMER TOUR

June 26-28 – PBA Lubbock Sports Open, South Plains Lanes, Lubbock, Texas.

July 7-9 – PBA Lakewood Open, Holiday Lanes, Lakewood, Colo.

July 30-Aug. 2 – Storm PBA-PWBA Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles, Copperfield Bowl, Houston, Texas.

Aug. 7-9 – PBA Bowlerstore.com Moxy's Xtra Pair Open, Pla-Mor Lanes, Coldwater, Ohio.

Aug. 14-16 – PBA Mid-County Lanes Open, Mid-County Lanes, Middletown, Del.

Aug. 21-23 – PBA Wilmington Open, Ten Pin Alley Family Fun Center, Wilmington, N.C.

Aug. 28-30 – PBA Chesapeake Open, AMF Western Branch Lanes, Chesapeake, Va.

TBA – PBA China Tiger Cup.