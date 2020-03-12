PBA to Limit WSOB XI Televised Finals to Players, Families, and Officials

New York, NY – In accordance with the latest guidance from federal health organizations, the Professional Bowlers Association has decided the Storm World Series of Bowling XI will go on without spectators present during the tournament.

PBA CEO Colie Edison addressed the PBA’s position on dealing with the coronavirus outbreak that has created complex issues around the world, “It is with an abundance of caution and in cooperation with South Point that the PBA has decided the Storm WSOB XI televised finals will go on without spectators present during the tournaments. Attendance will be limited to competitors, players’ families and those in an official capacity only.

“We are thankful all of our loyal fans will be able to watch the finals of all WSOB XI events on FS1 and, internationally, on FloBowling’s livestreams.”