PBA Legends Dave Husted and Parker Bohn III on Desperate Reopening Fight for Portland Bowling Centers

Oregon State Bowling Proprietors' Association Executive Director Tawnya Zwicker's efforts to raise awareness of the increasingly desperate circumstance Portland bowling proprietors face enlisted the services of an unlikely champion, as PBA Tour legend Parker Bohn III, who lives on the other side of the country in New Jersey, pitched in.

Bohn happened to be in town doing work for Brunswick, his longtime ball company, when he stopped by Zwicker's Silver Creek Lanes, which she has owned since 2007.

"Parker changed his plans. He was supposed to head home Wednesday at 11, and after we talked about the state that Oregon was in, he's like, 'What can I do to help?' And, it's like, 'Really?' He said, 'This is our business. This is what we do. What can I do?'

"He changed his flight and pretty much just went with us for a day. Whatever we needed, he just made it fun, and he brought non-bowlers into our world through this video."

That video features Bohn sitting down with fellow legend and hall of famer Dave Husted, who operates Milwaukie Bowl and Kellogg Bowl in Milwaukie and Hazel Dell Lanes in Vancouver, Wash., to discuss the increasingly desperate circumstances faced by bowling proprietors in that part of the country resulting from mandatory shutdowns due to COVID-19.

The day after this interview was filmed, the Oregon Health Authority announced centers there could open under a severe capacity restriction of 50 people including staff. Many of the challenges Bohn and Husted discuss here with Oregon State Bowling Proprietors' Association Executive Director Tawnya Zwicker, therefore, remain relevant.

Watch the interview here.