PBA League Rescheduled for September 26-28; Players Drafted for Miami Waves and Phoenix Fury

New York, NY – The Professional Bowlers Association has completed its roster of 12 teams to compete in the 2020 PBA League Elias Cup with the addition of 10 of the world’s best female bowlers to the Miami Waves and Phoenix Fury.

The 12 teams now split into two divisions, Carter and Anthony, and will take to the lanes at *Bayside Bowl in Portland, Maine, on September 26-28, with the hometown Portland Lumberjacks looking to defend the prestigious Elias Cup. PBA League action this year had been postponed due to Covid-19 health and safety precautions.

The seeding round will take place on Sept. 26, followed by eight hours of live competition broadcast on FS1 in four telecasts on consecutive days as follows:

PBA Elias Cup: Quarterfinals – Sunday, September 27, 12 p.m. ET on FS1

PBA Elias Cup: Quarterfinals – Sunday, September 27, 7 p.m. ET on FS1

PBA Elias Cup: Semifinals – Monday, September 28, 7 p.m. ET on FS1

PBA Elias Cup: Finals – Monday, September 28, 9 p.m. ET on FS1

After winning the coin toss, the Phoenix Fury selected reigning PWBA Player of the Year Shannon O’Keefe as the first pick of the special PBA League Draft, followed by reigning U.S. Women's Open champion and five-time PWBA Tour titlist Danielle McEwan to the Miami Waves. The draft was conducted virtually on FloBowling with 35 eligible players eligible based on 2019 PWBA Points. The two new five-player rosters were selected in order (listed below), followed by 2020 full rosters.

Shannon O’Keefe, Phoenix Fury Danielle McEwan, Miami Waves Liz Johnson, Phoenix Fury Dasha Kovalova, Miami Waves Jordan Richard, Phoenix Fury Clara Guerrero, Miami Waves Stefanie Johnson, Phoenix Fury Liz Kuhlkin, Miami Waves Maria José Rodriguez, Phoenix Fury Missy Parkin, Miami Waves

2020 PBA League Division Line-Ups and Rosters

Carter Division:

Dallas Strikers

Manager: Norm Duke

Norm Duke

Tommy Jones

Bill O'Neill

Brad Miller

Nick Pate



Philadelphia Hitmen

Manager: Jason Couch

Dom Barrett

Tom Smallwood

Shawn Maldonado

Jason Sterner

Matt Ogle



Brooklyn Styles

Manager: Johnny Petraglia

Walter Ray Williams Jr.

Brad Angelo

Rhino Page

BJ Moore

Thomas Larsen



Silver Lake Atom Splitters

Manager: Mark Baker

Chris Barnes

Jesper Svensson

Tom Daugherty

Chris Via

AJ Chapman



Las Vegas High Rollers

Manager: Amleto Monacelli

Francois Lavoie

Andrew Anderson

AJ Johnson

Richie Teece

Ildemaro Ruiz

Phoenix Fury

Manager: Kim Terrell-Kearney

Shannon O’Keefe

Liz Johnson

Jordan Richard

Stefanie Johnson

Maria José Rodriguez

Anthony Division:

NYC KingPins

Manager: Carolyn Dorin-Ballard

Pete Weber

Marshall Kent

Kyle Sherman

Darren Tang

Osku Palermaa



Motown Muscle

Manager: Del Ballard

EJ Tackett

Anthony Simonsen

Josh Blanchard

Mitch Hupe

Matt McNiel



Portland Lumberjacks

Manager: Tim Mack

Wes Malott

Kyle Troup

Kris Prather

Martin Larsen

Packy Hanrahan



L.A. X

Manager: Andrew Cain

Jason Belmonte

Jakob Butturff

Stu Williams

Patrick Girard

Anthony Lavery-Spahr



Brew City Ballers

Manager: Marshall Holman

Sean Rash

Ryan Ciminelli

Dick Allen

Christopher Sloan

Zeke Bayt

Miami Waves

Manager: Bob Learn Jr.

Danielle McEwan

Dasha Kovalova

Clara Guerrero

Liz Kuhlkin

Missy Parkin

*Location subject to change due to local government restrictions.