PBA League Rescheduled for September 26-28; Players Drafted for Miami Waves and Phoenix Fury

New York, NY – The Professional Bowlers Association has completed its roster of 12 teams to compete in the 2020 PBA League Elias Cup with the addition of 10 of the world’s best female bowlers to the Miami Waves and Phoenix Fury.
The 12 teams now split into two divisions, Carter and Anthony, and will take to the lanes at *Bayside Bowl in Portland, Maine, on September 26-28, with the hometown Portland Lumberjacks looking to defend the prestigious Elias Cup. PBA League action this year had been postponed due to Covid-19 health and safety precautions.
The seeding round will take place on Sept. 26, followed by eight hours of live competition broadcast on FS1 in four telecasts on consecutive days as follows:
PBA Elias Cup: Quarterfinals – Sunday, September 27, 12 p.m. ET on FS1
PBA Elias Cup: Quarterfinals – Sunday, September 27, 7 p.m. ET on FS1
PBA Elias Cup: Semifinals – Monday, September 28, 7 p.m. ET on FS1
PBA Elias Cup: Finals – Monday, September 28, 9 p.m. ET on FS1
After winning the coin toss, the Phoenix Fury selected reigning PWBA Player of the Year Shannon O’Keefe as the first pick of the special PBA League Draft, followed by reigning U.S. Women's Open champion and five-time PWBA Tour titlist Danielle McEwan to the Miami Waves. The draft was conducted virtually on FloBowling with 35 eligible players eligible based on 2019 PWBA Points. The two new five-player rosters were selected in order (listed below), followed by 2020 full rosters.
- Shannon O’Keefe, Phoenix Fury
- Danielle McEwan, Miami Waves
- Liz Johnson, Phoenix Fury
- Dasha Kovalova, Miami Waves
- Jordan Richard, Phoenix Fury
- Clara Guerrero, Miami Waves
- Stefanie Johnson, Phoenix Fury
- Liz Kuhlkin, Miami Waves
- Maria José Rodriguez, Phoenix Fury
- Missy Parkin, Miami Waves
2020 PBA League Division Line-Ups and Rosters
Carter Division:
Dallas Strikers
Manager: Norm Duke
Norm Duke
Tommy Jones
Bill O'Neill
Brad Miller
Nick Pate
Philadelphia Hitmen
Manager: Jason Couch
Dom Barrett
Tom Smallwood
Shawn Maldonado
Jason Sterner
Matt Ogle
Brooklyn Styles
Manager: Johnny Petraglia
Walter Ray Williams Jr.
Brad Angelo
Rhino Page
BJ Moore
Thomas Larsen
Silver Lake Atom Splitters
Manager: Mark Baker
Chris Barnes
Jesper Svensson
Tom Daugherty
Chris Via
AJ Chapman
Las Vegas High Rollers
Manager: Amleto Monacelli
Francois Lavoie
Andrew Anderson
AJ Johnson
Richie Teece
Ildemaro Ruiz
Phoenix Fury
Manager: Kim Terrell-Kearney
Shannon O’Keefe
Liz Johnson
Jordan Richard
Stefanie Johnson
Maria José Rodriguez
Anthony Division:
NYC KingPins
Manager: Carolyn Dorin-Ballard
Pete Weber
Marshall Kent
Kyle Sherman
Darren Tang
Osku Palermaa
Motown Muscle
Manager: Del Ballard
EJ Tackett
Anthony Simonsen
Josh Blanchard
Mitch Hupe
Matt McNiel
Portland Lumberjacks
Manager: Tim Mack
Wes Malott
Kyle Troup
Kris Prather
Martin Larsen
Packy Hanrahan
L.A. X
Manager: Andrew Cain
Jason Belmonte
Jakob Butturff
Stu Williams
Patrick Girard
Anthony Lavery-Spahr
Brew City Ballers
Manager: Marshall Holman
Sean Rash
Ryan Ciminelli
Dick Allen
Christopher Sloan
Zeke Bayt
Miami Waves
Manager: Bob Learn Jr.
Danielle McEwan
Dasha Kovalova
Clara Guerrero
Liz Kuhlkin
Missy Parkin
*Location subject to change due to local government restrictions.