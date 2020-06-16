PBA League Adds Two All-Women’s Teams; Draft to Be Held in July

BY PBA COMMUNICATIONS

(JUNE 23, 2020) - Today, the Professional Bowlers Association announces that two new, all-women's professional bowling teams will join the race for the 2020 PBA League Elias Cup, increasing the number of teams in this year’s event to twelve.

The Phoenix Fury, managed by PWBA champion Kim Terrell-Kearney, and Miami Waves, managed by PBA champion Bob Learn Jr., will be the first all-women's teams in the PBA League’s history, since its founding in 2013. While female pros Kelly Kulick (NYC KingPins), Liz Johnson (Portland Lumberjacks) and Danielle McEwan (Motown Muscle) have been on previous team rosters in past years, this is the first time the PBA will include all-women team rosters. No women are currently on any of the other 10 team PBA League rosters.

A special draft between the two new clubs will take place on Tuesday, July 7, at 4 pm ET on FloBowling. The top 35 players on the 2019 PWBA Points List will be eligible to be drafted onto the new teams 5-player rosters.

The 2020 PBA League Elias Cup tournament, to be broadcast live on FS1, is being rescheduled due to COVID-19 health and safety precautions, for this coming fall at Bayside Bowl in Portland, Maine. An announcement on scheduling will be made soon.

Two expansion clubs had already been added to the PBA League for 2020. The Brew City Ballers and Las Vegas High Rollers joined the League and took part in the annual player draft in May. All of the other team rosters are set.

The new divisional lineups with the addition of the two new women's teams:

Carter Division

Dallas Strikers (Manager Norm Duke)

Philadelphia Hitmen (Manager Jason Couch)

Brooklyn Styles (Manager Johnny Petraglia)

Silver Lake Atom Splitters (Manager Mark Baker)

Las Vegas High Rollers (Manager Amleto Monacelli)

Phoenix Fury (Manager Kim Terrell-Kearney)

Anthony Division

NYC KingPins (Manager Carolyn Dorin-Ballard)

Motown Muscle (Manager Del Ballard)

Portland Lumberjacks (Manager Tim Mack)

L.A. X (Manager Andrew Cain)

Brew City Ballers (Manager Marshall Holman)

Miami Waves (Manager Bob Learn Jr.)

The Portland Lumberjacks are defending Elias Cup champions.

The top 35 players from the 2019 PWBA Points list, eligible to be drafted by the Phoenix Fury and Miami Waves: