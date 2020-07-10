PBA Announces Inaugural PBA Junior National Championship

Regional and National Competition for Youth Bowlers to Take Place at Bowlero Locations Around the Country with $38,000 Guaranteed in SMART Scholarships

New York, NY – The Professional Bowlers Association on Wednesday disclosed further information about its inaugural PBA Junior National Championship, an event in which youth bowlers from around the country will compete for SMART scholarships exceeding $38,000 overall.

The PBA Jr. National Championship is being billed as a two-fold competition starting with bowlers receiving direct entry into four regional tournaments at Bowlero centers around the country on September 5, 2020.

Each regional tournament will guarantee a first place $2,000 SMART Scholarship. SMART scholarships will also be awarded to one out of every six (1:6) entries in each division.

Regional tournaments will take place at the following Bowlero locations:

Midwest Region

Bowlero Wauwatosa

11737 W Burleigh St, Wauwatosa, WI 53222

South Region

Bowlero Marietta

2749 Delk Rd, Marietta, GA 30067

Southwest Region

Bowlero Euless

1901 W Airport Fwy, Euless, TX 76040

West Region

Bowlero Christown

1919 W Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85015

The top two male and female finishers in each regional will then advance to the National Championship to compete for a $7,500 SMART Scholarship. The National Championship date will be held in conjunction with a PBA National Tour stop, to be named at a later date.

“The PBA is committed to advancing the sport of bowling at every level and launching the PBA Jr. National Championship is an important step in developing the next generation of top bowlers,” said Colie Edison, CEO of the PBA. “There is so much raw talent at the youth level and I can’t wait to see these great bowlers compete in the inaugural event.”

Bowlers who are interested in competing must be ages 18 and under as of August 1, 2020.

For additional information, registration fees, and to sign up, please visit www.pba.com/junior.

Note: BJI will report on any COVID-19 precautions being taken at the respective tournament sites comprising this event as it becomes available.