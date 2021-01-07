PBA Announces First Half of 2021 Tour Schedule on FOX

BY JEF GOODGER

2021 PBA Tour to Feature Five Majors and Brand-New Events

New York, NY – Today, the Professional Bowlers Association announced the first half of the 2021 PBA Tour, featuring five majors and brand-new events when it returns to Fox Sports on Sunday, Jan. 24.

The 2021 PBA Tour kicks off Friday, Jan. 15 with the PBA Players Championship qualifying rounds. With a $1 Million prize fund, the PBA has revolutionized the format of this Major event, featuring the largest field of PBA members ever. Players will compete at five regional locations for the chance to advance to the TV regional finals, airing on Fox Sports’ FS1, Sunday, Jan. 24 through Sunday, Feb. 14 (exact dates and times below).

The winners of each event will compete in the PBA Players Championship Finals live on FOX Broadcast Channel, Sunday, Feb. 21 in Jupiter, Fla. for a first-place prize of $250K.

Other highlights of the 2021 Tour season from January to April include:

Live coverage of the four other PBA major championships: the PBA Tournament of Champions on Sunday, Feb. 28 from Jupiter, Fla.; the PBA World Championship on Saturday, March 13 from Tampa, Fla.; plus, the USBC Masters on Sunday, April 4 and the US Open on Sunday, April 11 from Reno, Nevada.

The first-ever PBA Jr. National Championship Finals telecast on Sunday, March 7 from Jupiter, Fla. The Championship Finals will see the top youth bowlers competing for the inaugural title and SMART scholarship funds, with special matches featuring PBA stars partnered with the junior athletes.

Coverage of the 2021 PBA World Series of Bowling will feature five consecutive days of telecasts, including the live finals of the WSOB XII World Championship, three animal pattern events, plus the Roth/Holman Doubles, to air from Tampa, Fla., March 13-17.

The first-ever PBA Super Slam on Sunday, April 18 will air live on FOX Broadcast Channel from Annandale, Va., where the five Major Champions (PBA Players Championship, PBA Tournament of Champions, PBA WSOB World Championship, USBC Masters, and the US Open) will compete in a $100K special event.

Fans can catch all the action of the 2021 PBA Tour on FOX and Fox Sports’ FS1, and live stream the PBA on the FOX Sports and FOX NOW apps or at FOXSports.com. Select highlights will be available on @FOXSports social handles across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

The PBA’s online streaming partner, FloBowling, will live stream the PBA Tour’s qualifying rounds competition and provide in-depth interviews with the Tour’s players. International fans of the sport can watch the TV telecasts live on FloBowling.com. Additional details on PBA Tour events, tournament formats, host bowling centers, and more post-April will be announced at a later date.

2021 PBA Tour Schedule (January – April) DATE EVENT NETWORK TIME (ET) Sunday, Jan. 24 PBA Players Championship: West FS1 12:00 PM Sunday, Jan. 31 PBA Players Championship: Southwest FS1 2:00 PM Saturday, Feb. 6 PBA Players Championship: Central FS1 4:00 PM Sunday, Feb. 7 PBA Players Championship: East FS1 2:00 PM Sunday, Feb. 14 PBA Players Championship: South FS1 1:00 PM Sunday, Feb. 21 PBA Players Championship: Finals FBC 12:30 PM Sunday, Feb. 28 PBA Tournament of Champions FBC 1:00 PM Sunday, March 7 PBA Jr. Finals FS1 12:00 PM Saturday, March 13 PBA WSOB World Championship FBC 2:00 PM Sunday, March 14 PBA WSOB Roth/Holman Doubles FS1 3:00 PM Monday, March 15 PBA WSOB Cheetah Championship FS1 8:00 PM Tuesday, March 16 PBA WSOB Chameleon Championship FS1 8:00 PM Wednesday, March 17 PBA WSOB Scorpion Championship FS1 8:00 PM Sunday, April 4 USBC Masters FS1 2:00 PM Sunday, April 11 US Open FS1 2:00 PM Sunday, April 18 PBA Super Slam FBC 12:30 PM

During this uncertain time, the PBA’s main priority continues to be the health and safety of its players and staff. The PBA is taking all necessary precautions and following local and federal COVID-19 guidelines to reduce risks and modify procedures as needed. For a complete list of the PBA’s COVID-19 related standards and procedures, please visit PBA.com.