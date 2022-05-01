Parker Bohn III Scores Major Victory in PBA50 National Championship

BY JILL WINTERS

The Villages, Florida – All week long it was full steam ahead for Parker Bohn III at the 2022 Florida Blue Medicare PBA50 National Championship.

In the title match, Brad Angelo was looking to start the season off with back-to-back wins. As for Bohn III, he relied on the ball that had got him to this point, his DV8 Collision.

The lefty started with 9-spare and rolled off five straight strikes to take control of the match. But after back-to-back 7-pins failed to be taken out by messengers, Angelo then put together his own string of five strikes. So, it all came down to the 10th frame.

“After he struck in the 9th frame, it didn’t matter what I did in the 9th and 10th,” Bohn said. “It was going to be ball in his hand when he would get back up.”

Bohn III struck in the 9th and 10th before picking up a 6-pin to finish with 247.

“By making a spare that ultimately forces him to throw the first strike,” he said. “Sitting on the bench, I did not expect Brad to 2-10 there like he did.”

Angelo failed to convert the split, as Bohn III won the match, 247-233. He also won a check for $15,000, another major title, and a coveted green jacket.

“Winning never gets old,” he said. “To win this early in the season, hopefully it will propel me to go on and win two or three more times before the season is done.”

Bohn III got emotional after the win having lost his mother at this time about a year ago due to COVID-19.

“I think that she was looking down on me today,” he said. “She is very much a part of that trophy just as much as my bowling ability was fortunate enough out here on the lanes.”

Angelo got to the championship match after a strike fest against lefty Jason Couch. Couch, who had won a national title at The Villages in 2001, doubled and got two spares before closing out his game with 7-in-a-row, for 267. Angelo started off with a strike and back-to-back 9-spares before finishing with 9 strikes for 269.

In match one, Couch defeated defending champion Pete Weber, 244-216. Match two featured three open frames between Couch and lefty Troy Lint through the first three frames. But then Couch settled in to earn the win, 223-184.

View the full Florida Blue Medicare PBA50 National Championship standings: Florida Blue Medicare PBA50 National Championship | PBA

FLORIDA BLUE MEDICARE PBA50 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL STANDINGS

1. Parker Bohn III $15,000

2. Brad Angelo $7,500

3. Jason Couch $4,000

4. Troy Lint $3,000

5. Pete Weber $2,500

MATCH SCORES

Match 1 – Couch def. Weber 244-216

Match 2 – Couch def. Lint 223-184

Match 3 – Angelo def. Couch 269-267

Championship match – Bohn III def. Angelo 247-223