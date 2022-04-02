Parker Bohn III Among Undefeated Players in 2022 USBC Masters

Brackets



LAS VEGAS - Parker Bohn III of Jackson, New Jersey, has enjoyed watching the passion his children have developed for the sport of bowling while finding success on some of the biggest stages for young competitors.

While Justin, Brandon and Sydney Bohn all have grabbed the spotlight at national events in the past year, they also help to push their father to continue to compete at the level that has earned him induction to the United States Bowling Congress and Professional Bowlers Association Halls of Fame.

This week at the USBC Masters, the 58-year-old left-hander has put together a memorable run at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino and is one of eight players left in the Winners Bracket at the 2022 event.

Bohn, the 2001 Masters champion, collected three wins Friday and will return to the 70-lane venue Saturday at noon Eastern to face Brad Miller of Lee's Summit, Missouri.

A total of 16 players remain in the double-elimination bracket at the 2022 event, including five past champions. Bohn is joined in the Winners Bracket by Jakob Butturff of Tempe, Arizona (2019), USBC and PBA Hall of Famer Norm Duke of Clermont, Florida (1993), and Anthony Simonson of Las Vegas (2016), while four-time champion Jason Belmonte of Australia is in the Elimination Bracket.

Competition in the three-game total-pinfall matches will continue Saturday until the five players are determined for the stepladder finals. The stepladder will take place Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern and air live on FOX. The champion will earn a $100,000 top prize and major title on the PBA Tour.

Bohn recorded wins Friday against Matthew Anderson of Las Vegas (629-567), Chris Via of Blacklick, Ohio (624-572), and Brandon Novak of Chillicothe, Ohio (689-545).

"I'll say it's all going really well right now," said Bohn, a 35-time PBA Tour champion. "The knee doesn't hurt at all, the wrist doesn't hurt at all and fortunately, I have somewhat of a vision of the lane. The lanes are very demanding, but it appears I have control of a lot of things.

"I'm going to rest and relax tonight, and I'm going to come back early in the morning and try to take off right where I left off. Hopefully, I can put a couple more matches under my belt."

If Bohn is able to win his first two matches Saturday, he'll be returning to the stepladder at the Masters for the first time since 2013. He has made five championship-round appearances at the event in his career.

Bohn is no stranger to the bright lights of television, but he recently was spotted off the approach and in the stands at a made-for-TV broadcast for some of the top USBC Collegiate programs, as Justin made his TV debut competing for top-ranked Wichita State.

Bohn also was able to cheer on Brandon and Sydney in the stepladder finals at the 2021 Junior Gold Championships. Brandon won his second Junior Gold title after collecting his first win in 2017, and Sydney placed third in her division.

"Their passion is overwhelming," Bohn said. "Live it, eat it, breathe it was my motto when I grew up, and they certainly have not fallen far from that tree along the way. It's just overwhelming when I look at the passion and drive all three of them have to try and become the best they can possibly be."

The 2022 Masters kicked off Tuesday with more than 410 competitors bowling 15 games of qualifying over three days to determine the advancers to match play. The top 63 bowlers, based on total pinfall, joined defending champion Thomas Larsen of Denmark in the bracket.

Larsen lost his first two matches Friday and was eliminated in a tie for 49th place.

All rounds of qualifying and match play at the 2022 Masters are being broadcast by BowlTV and simulcast to FloBowling. Subscribe at BowlTV.com.