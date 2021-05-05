Opening Day Complete at 2021 Intercollegiate Singles Championships

WYOMING, Mich. – The first day of qualifying and match play at the 2021 Intercollegiate Singles Championships wrapped up Tuesday at the Spectrum Entertainment Complex, with 16 student-athletes in the men’s and women’s divisions still in contention for the national singles titles.



The 2021 ISC started with 24 male and 24 female competitors who advanced from four sectional qualifiers held across the United States in April. They all bowled six qualifying games Tuesday to determine the seeding for this week’s single-elimination bracket, with the top eight players in each division receiving a first-round bye.



At the conclusion of three rounds of three-game total-pinfall matches, the four semifinalists in each division will be known and will battle for the titles on CBS Sports Network.



The finals of the ISC will be taped Saturday, with the women’s final airing May 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern. The men’s ISC final will air May 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern.



Earning the top seed in the women’s division after six games Tuesday was Vanderbilt’s Mabel Cummins, who fired 259 in her final game to edge Wichita State’s Madison Janack for the top spot with a 1,270 total, a 211.66 average. Janack finished second with 1,268.



“My strategy coming into today was to control the pocket and make my spares,” said Cummins, who started the block with games of 195, 234, 210, 172 and 200. “I really tried to pay attention to what was happening on the lanes and keep an eye on the transition, which I struggled with in my fourth and fifth games. Once I realized how much the lanes were hooking and moved far enough left, I was able to finish strong. I’m going to try and focus on the same things tomorrow.”



Cummins will face Arkansas State’s Brooklyn Boudreau in the second round of match play. Boudreau bested Shalee Bradley of Iowa Western Community College, 640-610, to advance.



The other players in the women’s division earning first-round byes were Delaware State’s Katie Robb, Tusculum’s Jordan Mundt, Mount Mercy’s Ayra Aminuddin, Prairie View A&M’s Patricia Rosales, Stephen F. Austin’s Dakota Faichnie and Indiana Tech’s Maryssa Carey.



Wichita State’s Alec Keplinger started qualifying Tuesday with nine consecutive strikes and a 279 game on his way to leading the men’s division with a 1,318 total, a 219.66 average.



Keplinger used Monday’s practice session to try a couple different bowling balls, and he thought using urethane would give him the most favorable reaction Tuesday.



“I started the practice session with urethane, but I got away from it to try some other equipment,” said Keplinger, who finished Tuesday’s qualifying set with games of 221, 237, 211, 177 and 193. “It seemed like using urethane was going to give me the best look, and I was able to stay in it all day. Qualifying hasn’t always been my strong suit, so it’s great to start strong, and I’m really looking forward to the head-to-head matches.”



Keplinger will be matched up against Indiana Tech’s Cory Hersha in the second round. Hersha rolled the highest three-game total in the first round in either division to eliminate Webber International’s Wyatt Smith, 692-602.



Joining Keplinger with first-round byes in the men’s division were Calumet’s Pete Vergos, St. Ambrose’s Jordan Monnens and Zack Denton, Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Andrew Gross, Notre Dame-Ohio’s Conner Novak, Thomas More’s Jake Toelke and Oklahoma Christian’s Joshua Imhoff.



The next match-play round will begin Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. Eastern. Qualifying and match play at the ISC and Intercollegiate Team Championships is being broadcast on BowlTV.com.



The ITC will kick off Wednesday evening with the official practice sessions for the 16 men’s and 16 women’s qualifiers. Competition at the ITC will begin Thursday at 7 a.m. Eastern with the men’s qualifying block.



For more information on Intercollegiate Singles Championships, visit BOWL.com/ISC.



INTERCOLLEGIATE SINGLES CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Spectrum Entertainment Complex, Wyoming, Mich.

Tuesday’s Results



Men’s match play, first round (winner advances, loser is eliminated)

Cory Hersha, Indiana Tech, def. Wyatt Smith, Webber International, 692-602

Tyler Moore, Tusculum, def. Ryan Taylor, Pikeville, 590-579

Troy Owens, Lindenwood, def. Ryan Reid, Siena Heights, 632-614

Andrew Sacks, Lindenwood, def. Michael Rachal, Lincoln Memorial, 642-632

Nathan Burns, Rio Grande, def. Tyler Synovec, Newman, 547-523

Steven Kocher, Bowling Green State, def. Ronnie Huff, Webber International, 691-630

Shaun Quinn Jr., Calumet, def. Aleksander Kostric, William Penn, 597-583

Seth Gossen, Texas-San Antonio, def. Tyler Lowenstein, Bowling Green State, 588-528



First-round byes: Alec Keplinger, Wichita State; Pete Vergos, Calumet; Jordan Monnens, St. Ambrose; Zack Denton, St. Ambrose; Andrew Gross, Wisconsin-Whitewater; Conner Novak, Notre Dame-Ohio; Jake Toelke, Thomas More; Joshua Imhoff, Oklahoma Christian



Women’s match play, first round (winner advances, loser is eliminated)

Brooklyn Boudreau, Arkansas State, def. Shalee Bradley, Iowa Western CC, 640-610

Allison Hresko, Duquesne, def. Samantha Mueller, Marian-Wisconsin, 644-484

Cassidy Courey, Mount Mercy, def. Brooke Allen, Clarke, 545-463

Ana Olaya, North Carolina A&T, def. Hannah Bond, Saint Xavier, 550-494

Isabel Allen, McKendree, def. Megan Hess, St. Ambrose, 588-520

Jenna Lehrer, Monmouth, def. Emily Tull, Pikeville, 521-502

Rebekah Loker, Ottawa-Kansas, def. Lauren Tomaszewski, North Carolina A&T, 540-530

Victoria Giardina, Lawrence Tech, def. Emily Crone, Martin Methodist, 593-511



First-round byes: Mabel Cummins, Vanderbilt; Madison Janack, Wichita State; Katie Robb, Delaware State; Jordan Mundt, Tusculum; Ayra Aminuddin, Mount Mercy; Patricia Rosales, Prairie View A&M; Dakota Faichnie, Stephen F. Austin; Maryssa Carey, Indiana Tech