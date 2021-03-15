Ohio Youth Bowler Named Chuck Hall Star of Tomorrow

ARLINGTON, Texas - Zachary Lewis of Medina, Ohio, has been selected as the 2021 Chuck Hall Star of Tomorrow Award winner by the International Bowling Campus Youth Committee.



The annual award recognizes star qualities in a United States Bowling Congress Youth member, including distinguished bowling performances on the local, state and national levels, academic achievement and community involvement. Applicants must be a male high school senior or college student.



Lewis, 18, receives a $6,000 scholarship as this year's award recipient.



"The Chuck Hall Star of Tomorrow Award is more than just about bowling and academics," Lewis said. "It provides an outlet to bring attention to community service, which often goes unnoticed. I have achieved success in many of the bowling circles I have been part of for the past 10 years, but I am far from being the best bowler. Grades have always taken priority, but there will always be someone smarter. What I am most proud of is being able to serve others. Even the smallest of things can make a big difference. I have been blessed with many opportunities in my life, and this scholarship is one of them."



A senior at Medina High School, Lewis holds a 4.3 GPA, placing him 28th in a class of more than 530 students. He has taken an Advanced Placement course in computer science principles, multiple College Credit Plus courses and honors classes in language arts, geometry, algebra II/trigonometry, pre-calculus, Spanish IV, American history, world history, physical science, biology and physics.



He has been on the honor roll in each of his four years at Medina High School and has been part of the National Honor Society as a junior and senior. Lewis also is on pace to graduate with an Ohio Academic Honors Diploma.



Lewis has served as an academic tutor at the Joyce B. Ebner Volunteer Tutoring Center at Medina High School during his junior and senior years, helping his fellow classmates with Spanish, math and science. He also has been extremely active in volunteer and outreach programs in his community and is scheduled to travel to Costa Rica in June 2021 to help the Roblealto Child Care Association to work with children in critical situations.



Lewis has bowled since he was 8 years old and joined the newly formed Medina High School bowling team as a freshman. The program went from not winning a match that season to advancing to the district tournament in Lewis' sophomore and junior seasons. During his junior year, he became the first bowler from Medina High School to qualify for the Ohio High School Athletic Association State Bowling Championships, where he finished in 12th place.



He has earned multiple distinctions while competing for Medina High School and was named the 2020 Medina County Athletic Administrators Association All-Tournament Team MVP.



Lewis plans to attend Bowling Green State University in the fall to study criminal justice, with a specialization in forensic investigation.



"Real success is being the best you can be while encouraging others to find their true worth," Lewis said. "Lessons in success learned through academics, bowling and community service has opened doors I never could have imagined."



Lewis will be recognized in April during the virtual 2021 USBC Convention.



This year's award ceremony, which includes a variety of awards for youth and adult bowlers, will take place virtually April 28 from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Eastern.



A similar presentation will be held at the same time April 27 for award winners from 2020. The 2020 Convention was canceled due to COVID-19.



Visit BOWL.com/ScholarshipsAwards for more information on scholarship opportunities for youth bowlers.



