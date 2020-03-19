Ohio High School Bowler Selected for Annual Zeb Scholarship

ARLINGTON, Texas – Hannah Vaughn of Fredericktown, Ohio, who started bowling competitively after joining her high school team as a freshman, has been selected as the Annual Zeb Scholarship recipient by the International Bowling Campus Youth Committee.

The Annual Zeb Scholarship recognizes a United States Bowling Congress Youth member who has achieved academic success and gives back to their community through service. The recipient, who must be in their junior or senior year of high school, receives a $2,500 scholarship.

Vaughn, a Fredericktown High School senior, admits she was not very good when she joined the bowling team her freshman year – “I averaged around 90 and was very excited if I ever broke 100” – but as an athlete who had competed in basketball, volleyball and track, she proved to be a quick student of the game.

In the past two seasons, she was named Most Valuable Player on her bowling team, and she finished second at the 2020 Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Girls Division II State Bowling Championships.

She has been actively involved with 4-H since 2005, serving as a 4-H Camp Counselor for three years, and the National FFA Organization. She has served as a member of the Knox County Equine Advisory Committee and Knox County Canine Council since 2011.

“This scholarship means so much to me,” Vaughn said. “I appreciate being recognized for my community service and academics so much. In 4-H, FFA, and school, I have been able to give back to my community by volunteering. In the classroom, I have worked very hard to get good grades and take college classes. This scholarship will help me to continue my education without having as much stress about debt.”

She has a 4.0 grade-point average, is a member of the National Technical Honor Society, was named to the Academic All-Ohio team and has taken honors courses in math, biology and business. She is taking college courses at Central Ohio Technical College, where she made the President’s Honors List.

In addition to her work through 4-H and FFA, she has volunteered with the Salvation Army, Hot Meals of Fredericktown, made blankets for the Children’s Hospital, and hosted petting zoos for the Eastern Star Nursing Home.

She plans to attend Mount Vernon Nazarene University in the fall, where she will study sports management and finance, and bowl for the Cougars.

The scholarship is named for Jim Zebehazy, who served as executive director of the Young American Bowling Alliance (YABA) from 1996-2004 and later as a regional manager for USBC. Zebehazy is a member of the 2020 USBC Hall of Fame class.

Visit BOWL.com/ScholarshipsAwards to learn more about scholarship opportunities for youth bowlers.