North Carolina Proprietors Consider Suing Governor

Even after providing a detailed, 17-point plan for a safe reopening, bowling centers in North Carolina were denied the ability to reopen by Governor Roy Cooper, prompting proprietors to consider suing the governor.

“We don'’t understand where the line in the sand was drawn,” Nancy Schenk, owner of B&B Lanes in Fayetteville and a past president of the BPAA, told ABC-11 “At this point, some businesses are allowed to open and others are not and we feel like we were on the wrong side of that.”

North Carolina operators planned to implement protocols embraced by proprietors that have been allowed to reopen in other states, including limited capacity, the use of Plexiglass dividers, enhanced cleaning and so on.

“It’s disheartening to not be able to do what we love and run the business we opened back on Aug. 10, 1959,” Schenk added. “Bowling has served our communities for a long time and at the end of the day, you don’t go bowling with strangers. You’re coming to go bowling with your family.”

