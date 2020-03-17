New Start Date for USBC Open and Women’s Championships: May 23

ARLINGTON, Texas – The United States Bowling Congress (USBC) has moved the tentative start date for the 2020 USBC Open and Women’s Championships to May 23, 2020, and will extend the tournaments several more weeks to allow teams rescheduling flexibility.

“USBC’s intention is to conduct the Open and Women’s Championships in 2020 and crown champions in these signature events,” USBC Executive Director Chad Murphy said. “Moving forward, USBC will update the tentative start date based on current conditions and shift that start date back in the calendar as needed.”

USBC will announce an update with any adjustments to the tentative start date of the USBC Open and Women’s Championships weekly.

An updated reservation calendar will be available by March 19, 2020, which includes expanded team dates for the Open Championships through Aug. 29, 2020. The Women’s Championships will be expanded through July 31, 2020. The goal is to provide teams maximum flexibility to shift their dates to later in the year, keep their current reservation, or move to earlier dates, as circumstances change.

All teams have the option to move their dates in the calendar at any time, using the online registration system or by contacting USBC customer service. Teams may shift dates as many times as they want. USBC also will allow teams who prefer to withdraw a full refund of their entries or have their full entry fee applied to the 2021 tournament without penalty.

“We realize in this challenging time, everyone’s situation will be different,” Murphy said. “Our message is that we plan to conduct these events when it is safe to do so and give our bowlers the opportunity to compete, even if that means running the events late in the year.

“We will continue to look at opening more dates on the backend, as needed, to give teams flexibility to move. We are ready to open dates in September and October for the Open Championships in 2020, if circumstances lead to that.”

Registration for next year’s event, the 2021 USBC Open Championships in Las Vegas, will open on schedule, starting Monday, March 23, at 11 a.m. (Eastern).