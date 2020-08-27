Log inRegister Edit My Profile

New Entertainment Venues to Include Bowling

Several new entertainment centers that include bowling as part of their attraction mix have opened recently or are about to.

* Main Event has a new venue in Cypress Creek, Fla., featuring 22 lanes of bowling, laser tag, rock climbing, glow and mini-golf, pool tables, virtual reality, more than 100 arcade games and more within its 50,000-sq.-ft. footprint. The company now has 44 locations in 18 states.

* Party HQ, a large FEC in Bowie, Md., near Washington, D.C., features a bowling installation by QubicaAMF, a Hologate VR arena, a battle-themed laser tag arena from Creative Works, 50 arcade games and more.

* United Kingdom-based Hollywood Bowl has opened a new venue at York Stadium, part of a large leisure project in York. The facility includes 24 lanes, plus a four-lane VIP area. Due to the coronavirus protocols, only every other lane is being used for the time being. Hollywood Bowl Group is comprised of 64 bowling venues, as well as a number of mini golf complexes under the Puttstars brand.

* The new indoor entertainment center at the Thunder Road complex in Sioux Falls, S.D., includes eight lanes equipped with QubicaAMF’s HyperBowling, a seven-dimensional theater experience, a blacklight laser tag area, bumper cars, axe throwing and dozens of arcade games.

* Games Planet is a new FEC in Hamdaniya, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The venue features bumper cars, a soft-play area, nearly six dozen arcade games and kiddie rides. Plans call for the addition of bowling lanes, a virtual reality arena and a restaurant.

* A new Round1 entertainment center is scheduled to open on Oct. 24 at the Deptford Mall in Deptford Township, N.J. It will include the usual mix of bowling, arcade games, billiards, food-and-beverage service and more. The facility is located in space formerly occupied by a Sear store, and will have both exterior and interior mall entrances.

