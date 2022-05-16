Missy Parkin Earns Top Seed for PWBA Twin Cities Open TV Finals

By Jason Thomas

EAGAN, Minn. – For Missy Parkin of San Clemente, California, it has been a long journey attempting to take home her first Professional Women’s Bowling Association Tour title since the relaunch of the tour in 2015, and the 2011 United States Bowling Congress Queens champion will have another chance if she can win one match after earning the top seed for the PWBA Twin Cities Open.



The finals will be broadcast live Sunday at 5 p.m. Eastern on CBS Sports Network, with the champion taking home the $20,000 first-place prize.



Joining Parkin in the stepladder will be No. 2 Danielle McEwan of Stony Point, New York, No. 3 Bryanna Coté of Tucson, Arizona, No. 4 Shannon O’Keefe of Belleville, Illinois, and No. 5 Dasha Kovalova of Ukraine.



While Parkin led the tournament since Round 2 of qualifying, McEwan and O’Keefe steadily worked their way up the leaderboard to each qualify for their second TV finals of the season. Defending champion Kovalova also continued her strong title defense with her first TV appearance of the new year.



Parkin finished the qualifying rounds with a 5,541 total for 24 games, a 230.88 average, while Kovalova averaged 226.04 to lock up the final spot in the stepladder with a 5,425 total.



While Parkin has consistently been among the top 10 players on tour since 2015, the one missing piece has been adding more trophies to her collection. She has several runner-up and many other top-five finishes to her credit, but she is looking to break through with another win to go along with her USBC Queens title.



Coté is the reigning PWBA Player of the Year and is back on the show again after a slow start to the season.



McEwan is looking to bounce back from a devastating loss in the stepladder last week at the 2022 Queens, where she left a 7-10 split in the final frame of her match against Laura Plazas to finish in fourth place.



The 78-player field bowled 12 games Friday, before the first cut to the top 26 athletes. Advancers bowled an additional six-game block Saturday morning, with the top 12 competing in a final six-game round to determine the five bowlers for the stepladder, based on 24-game pinfall totals.

2022 PWBA Twin Cities Open

At Cedarvale Lanes

Eagan, Minn.



Saturday’s results



QUALIFYING ROUND 4



1, Missy Parkin, San Clemente, Calif., 5,541. 2, Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., 5,507. 3, Bryanna Coté, Tucson, Ariz., 5,469. 4, Shannon O'Keefe, Belleville, Ill., 5,453. 5, Dasha Kovalova, Ukraine, 5,425.



DID NOT ADVANCE



6, Maria José Rodriguez, Colombia, 5,382, $5,200. 7, Clara Guerrero, Colombia, 5,366, $4,750. 8, Rocio Restrepo, Uniontown, Ohio, 5,356, $4,300. 9, Stefanie Johnson, McKinney, Texas, 5,353, $4,100. 10, Lauren Pate, Ballwin, Mo., 5,333, $4,000. 11, Brandi Kordelewski, Belleville, Ill., 5,290, $3,900. 12, Liz Johnson, Niagara Falls, N.Y., 5,288, $3,800.



QUALIFYING ROUND 3



1, Missy Parkin, San Clemente, Calif., 4,222. 2, Bryanna Coté, Tucson, Ariz., 4,126. 3, Danielle McEwan Stony Point, N.Y., 4,114. 4, Maria José Rodriguez, Colombia, 4,101. 5, Shannon O'Keefe, Belleville, Ill., 4,078. 6, Clara Guerrero, Colombia, 4,025.

7, Rocio Restrepo, Uniontown, Ohio, 3,996. 8, Dasha Kovalova, Ukraine, 3,989. 9, Brandi Kordelewski, Belleville, Ill., 3,972. 10, Lauren Pate, Ballwin, Mo., 3,962. 11, Stefanie Johnson, McKinney, Texas, 3,942. 12, Liz Johnson, Niagara Falls, N.Y., 3,932.



DID NOT ADVANCE



13, Kelly Kulick, Union, N.J., 3,913, $3,700. 14, Diana Zavjalova, Latvia, 3,904, $3,600. 15, Kayla Pashina, Minnetonka, Minn., 3,898, $3,500. 16, Taylor Bulthuis, New Port Richey, Fla., 3,867, $3,400. 17, Tannya Roumimper, Indonesia 3,865, $3,250. 18, Ashly Galante, Palm Harbor, Fla., 3,855, $3,000.

19, Jordan Richard, Maumee, Ohio, 3,847, $2,850. 20, Laura Plazas (n), Colombia, 3,832, $2,600. 21, Daria Pajak, Poland, 3,825, $2,400. 22, Lindsay Boomershine, Perry, Utah, 3,812, $2,200. 23, Stephanie Schwartz, Racine, Wis., 3,807, $1,850. 24, Haley Richard, Tipton, Mich., 3,787, $1,650.

25, Julia Bond, Aurora, Ill., 3,784, $1,550. 26, Jennifer Hocurscak, Orange, Conn., 3,689, $1,500.