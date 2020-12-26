Large-Scale Tournaments on the Way Back

The True Amateur Tournament recently was able to conduct a successful tournament in Las Vegas, and two of the larger state bowling tournaments now are under way.

The Illinois State USBC is staging its 124th Open Championships and 92nd Women’s Championships on most weekends from Feb. 27 through May 2.

Park Lanes in Loves Park is hosting the open tournament, while Cherry Bowl and Don Carter Lanes in Rockford are hosting the women’s event. Both tournaments enjoy support from the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“It’s a very great sign and step in the right direction to see tournaments being hosted once again in the Rockford region since pre-pandemic days,” Lindsay Arellano, the RACVB’s Vice President of Sales and Servicing, told WIFR-TV. “Even though it will look and feel different this year, we are very grateful for the economic impact these championship tournaments will bring to our local economy.

“The Illinois USBC tournaments will bring hundreds of visitors to our region over the course of eight weekends, and we want to say thank you to the organizers, facility staff and local volunteers for making this tournament possible.”