Kim Kearney Rejoins Team USA Coaching Staff

ARLINGTON, Texas – Kim Kearney, the women’s bowling coach at North Carolina A&T, once again will be part of the Team USA program as an assistant coach.

A United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Silver coach, she first joined the Team USA staff in 2004 as a Junior Team USA assistant coach under Rod Ross. She became a collegiate coach in 2007, though she remained on the Junior Team USA staff, and then joined Ross on the International Training and Research Center (ITRC) staff in 2009. She was named a Team USA assistant coach the following year.

In her latest role, her main focus will be to work with the adult team at training camps and during international competitions, as needed.

“Team USA has been a part of my life for 30 years,” Kearney said. “I’m appreciative of the opportunity to work with the best coaches in the world and certainly the best athletes.”

She’s excited to join a coaching staff that added seven assistant coaches in 2017.

“I love the idea that we have expanded the coaching staff, getting more people involved,” Kearney said. “There are so many great coaches in the country, and the chance to learn from different people, different styles, is best for all of us.”

Kearney has been the head coach of the North Carolina A&T women’s program since 2016. In 2018, the Aggies won the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title for the first time in 14 years and earned a spot in the NCAA tournament.

Prior to joining the ITRC staff in 2009, Kearney was the head coach of the Delaware State women’s bowling team, where she was named the 2009 National Tenpin Coaches Association (NTCA) Coach of the Year. She led the Hornets to their first NCAA tournament appearance in 2009.

Kearney is a USBC Hall of Fame member who won 10 professional titles in her career, including three majors. She was a two-time All-American at San Jose State and joined the Professional Women's Bowling Association Tour in 1989, where she earned PWBA Rookie of the Year honors.

As a three-time Team USA member, she won gold medals in the 2009 Pan American Bowling Confederation (PABCON) Championships Masters and team events, and a silver medal in the 2009 World Bowling Women’s Championships team event.

As with all Team USA assistant coaches, Kearney will be an independent contractor and not an employee of USBC.

Visit BOWL.com/TeamUSA to learn more about the Team USA program and the coaching staff.