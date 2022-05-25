Junior Gold Kick-off Events Feature New Experiences for Athletes and Spectators

By Dave Schroeder

ARLINGTON, Texas – The lead-up to the 2022 Junior Gold Championships in Grand Rapids, Michigan, will feature a series of experiential opportunities, including the inaugural Junior Gold Party in the Park event on Sunday, July 17.



The 23rd annual Junior Gold Championships is expecting approximately 4,200 athletes to arrive in Grand Rapids and the surrounding host cities as early as July 10th, with the U20 divisions competing that week. Spectator passes and merchandise will be available at the U20 competition centers.



The festivities begin on Thursday, July 14, with a product demonstration day featuring representatives from Brunswick, Columbia 300, DV8, Ebonite, Hammer, Motiv, 900 Global, Roto Grip and Storm. The event, which is a must for those looking for the latest updates in equipment and products, runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Westgate Bowl. Space is limited for the demo day with required registration (first come, first served) available at BOWL.com/JGSpecialEvents beginning June 2.



Friday, July 15, is the first day for spectators to pick up their passes at DeVos Place. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with merchandise sales also being offered at the venue.



Things kick into high gear on Saturday, July 16, at Devos Place with registration and the annual Junior Gold Trade Show and Collegiate Experience featuring more than 60 colleges and universities. Seminars will be available from Brunswick, Kegel, Motiv and Storm. Another highlight of the trade show are autograph stations featuring pros from the Professional Bowlers Association and Professional Women’s Bowling Association Tours. Concessions and official Junior Gold merchandise also will be available.



As with the demo day, space for the trade show seminars is limited and registration is required beginning June 2. Purchase and pick up for spectator passes also is available at DeVos Place on Saturday.



“As with past Junior Gold events, the demo day, trade show and seminars continue to be highlights of this event,” said Gary Brown, International Bowling Campus Youth Development Managing Director. “Additionally, we’re very excited about our new Party in the Park event that will wrap up the weekend’s attractions.”



The Junior Gold Party in the Park will take place at the Millennium Park Grant Pavilion on Sunday, July 17, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Registered athletes for this special event will receive a free food ticket that can be utilized at the onsite food trucks. In addition, the first 2,000 registered athletes also will receive a free commemorative T-shirt (limited sizes). Food and T-shirt tickets can be picked up at the Party in the Park booth at the trade show or on-site during check-in.



The Party in the Park, which is sponsored by partners Brunswick, I Am Bowling, Kegel, Motiv, and Storm Products, will feature a DJ and several fun activities including outdoor games and equipment to utilize such as footballs, soccer balls and frisbees. There also will be featured areas for activities such as cornhole, a video-game truck, a dunk tank and much more. Staff members and pro athletes from the sponsoring partners will be on hand to mix and mingle at this event.



"It will be great to see all the athletes and parents back for a fun filled day of activities and opening ceremonies," said Chrissie Kent, IBC Youth Committee chairperson. “We encourage everyone to bring their lawn chairs and blankets and come hang out for the day!”



A special Party in the Park page will be posted on BOWL.com/JGPartyInThePark that will include event details. Participants are encouraged to pre-register beginning June 2 through Junior Gold, and then check-in at the trade show to receive your tickets to avoid the lines.



Below is a schedule for the event:



Junior Gold Party in Park

Sunday, July 17, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Millennium Park Grant Pavilion



2 p.m. – Doors Open

4 p.m. – Talent Show

5 p.m. – Awards Show

6 p.m. – Athlete Celebration

7 p.m. – Event Concludes



Stayed tuned for more information from Junior Gold to submit your name to participate in the talent show or state walk. The Junior Gold Party in the Park will feature two athletes from each participating state and/or territory for a state walk at 6 p.m. and special recognition for all the athletes.