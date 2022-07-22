Junior Gold Championships Headed to Indianapolis in 2023, Detroit in 2024

BY GENE J. KANAK

ARLINGTON, Texas – Host cities have been determined for the 2023 and 2024 Junior Gold Championships with Indianapolis playing host in July 2023 and Detroit taking its turn in July 2024.

In addition to the Junior Gold Championships, United States Bowling Congress Youth members will have the opportunity to compete in the USA Bowling National Championships and Bowling.com Youth Open Championships, conducted in the greater Indianapolis and Detroit areas during a timeframe very similar to that of Junior Gold.

The 2023 Junior Gold Championships will run July 10-22 at multiple bowling centers in and around Indianapolis. The U20 competition will get things started July 10-14 with U12, U15 and U18 divisions taking place July 14-22. The USA Bowling National Championships is set to be contested July 12-13, and the Youth Open Championships will take place July 12-14, 21-23 and 29-30.

The 2023 event will mark the seventh time that Indianapolis plays host to the Junior Gold Championships. The tournament was previously contested there in 2005, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2016 and 2021.

“We are delighted to welcome back the 2023 Junior Gold Championships to Indy,” said Leonard Hoops, president and CEO of Visit Indy. “Central Indiana’s top-notch bowling facilities make the perfect competition site for nearly 4,000 families as they roll into town next July and call Indy home for nearly two weeks.”

In 2024, Junior Gold will run from July 8-20 and be contested at several bowling centers in the greater Detroit area. The U20 competition will kick off the event July 8-12 with the U12, U15 and U18 divisions competing July 12-20. USA Bowling National Championships action will be conducted July 10-11, and Youth Open Championships squads will be held July 10-12, 19-21 and 27-28.

Detroit will be making its fourth stint as Junior Gold host as the tournament also was contested in the Motor City in 2008, 2013 and 2019.

“We are very excited and proud that metro Detroit has again been chosen as the host of the Junior Gold Championships,” said Dave Beachnau, Detroit Sports Commission Executive Director. “We appreciate our partnerships with the Metro Detroit USBC, our local bowling centers and the regional hospitality community for their passionate commitment to helping land this incredible event. We know that together we will present a world-class event that will provide participants and spectators a remarkable experience and highlight our region's diverse communities, rich history and spirit of innovation.”

Host bowling centers and additional tournament details will be finalized during site visits to Indianapolis and Detroit in the months to come; nevertheless, USBC officials are very confident in each city’s ability to successfully conduct large-scale events like Junior Gold.

“We are very happy that the Junior Gold Championships will be returning to Indianapolis and Detroit in 2023 and 2024,” International Bowling Campus Youth Managing Director Gary Brown said. “Both cities have proven themselves to be gracious and professional hosts multiple times, so we know that they will provide amazing experiences for our bowlers and their families this time as well.”

For more information on Junior Gold, visit BOWL.com.