June 1 Date Set for 2020 Junior Gold Decision; Qualifiers Extended to June 15

ARLINGTON, Texas – International Bowling Campus Youth Development will announce decisions on the 2020 Junior Gold Championships presented by Hammer, and the companion youth events scheduled to take place in July in Las Vegas, on June 1.

Because of COVID-19 public health concerns, IBC Youth will follow public health directives when making decisions on the events.

With the postponement of leagues and events in the past month, IBC Youth Development also announced it has extended the deadline for qualifying events for the 2020 Junior Gold Championships to June 15, 2020.

Currently, the 2020 Junior Gold Championships are set to take place July 10-18, the USA Bowling National Championships are scheduled for July 8-9 and 12, and the Bowling.com Youth Open Championships are set for July 8.

The Junior Gold Championships is the premier event for the nation’s top youth bowlers. Champions are crowned in four divisions – 12-and-under, 15-and-under, 17-and-under and 20-and-under – and competitors can earn spots on Junior Team USA.