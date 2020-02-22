Jesper Svensson, Kyle Troup Qualify No. 1 for Roth-Holman PBA Doubles Finals

INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 28, 2020) – Sweden’s Jesper Svensson and Kyle Troup of Taylorsville, North Carolina, ran away with the No. 1 berth for Saturday’s finals in the Mark Roth-Marshall Holman PBA Doubles Championship at Royal Pin Woodland Friday but the rest of the finalists had to survive an intense final round of matches to advance.

Svensson and Troup, a pair of two-handed bowlers who won the Roth-Holman Doubles title in 2017, won 13 of their 16 Baker format matches and posted a 44-game total of 11,090 pins to lead runners-up Marshall Kent of Yakima, Washington and EJ Tackett of Bluffton, Indiana by 582 pins.

Svensson, an eight-time PBA Tour title winner, is in position to win two titles in Indianapolis. He also qualified No. 1 for Saturday’s finals of the Go Bowling Indianapolis Open that will air live on FS1 at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Rounding out the field of five teams that will compete for the doubles title Saturday at 4:30 p.m. are Kris Prather of Plainfield, Illinois and Andrew Anderson of Holly, Michigan with 10,393 pins; Jakob Butturff of Tempe, Arizona and Finland’s Osku Palermaa with a 10,378 total and Anthony Simonsen of Little Elm, Texas and England’s Dom Barrett at 10,350.

Bill O’Neill of Langhorne, Pennsylvania and Jason Belmonte of Australia missed the finals for the first time in five years as partners by four pins. Four other teams finished within 82 pins of qualifying for the television finals that will be taped to air on FS1 on Sunday, March 8, at noon.

FloBowling will livestream the finals to its international subscribers as the show airs on FS1 in the U.S.

The doubles tournament was contested on a “dual lane condition” environment in which the 42-foot Mark Roth oiling pattern was applied to the left lane and the Marshall Holman 37 pattern to the right lane.

MARK ROTH-MARSHALL HOLMAN PBA DOUBLES CHAMPIONSHIP

(a 2020 Go Bowling PBA Tour Tier 3 event)

Royal Pin Woodland, Indianapolis, Friday

Final Match Play Standings (after 28 individual and 16 Baker format doubles games; top five teams advance to Baker format stepladder finals Saturday at 4:30 p.m. FS1 will air the finals on Sunday, March 8, at noon Eastern)

1, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C./Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 13-3, 11,080.

2, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash./EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind., 10-6, 10,498.

3, Kris Prather, Plainfield, Ill./Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 8-8, 10,393.

4, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz./Osku Palermaa, Finland, 8-8, 10,378.

5, Anthony Simonsen, Little Elm, Texas/Dom Barrett, England, 8-7-1, 10,350.

6, Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa./Jason Belmonte, Australia, 7-9, 10,346, $8,500.

7, Andrew Cain, Phoenix/Wesley Low Jr., Palmdale, Calif., 10-6, 10,329, $7,500.

8, Zach Wilkins, Canada/Patrick Girard, Canada, 10-5-1, 10,295, $6,500.

9, Tim Foy Jr., Seaford, Del./Patrick Hanrahan, Wichita, Kan., V8-7-1, 10,279, $5,500.

10, Nick Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn./Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 7-9, 10,268, $4,600.

11, Brad Miller, Lee’s Summit, Mo./Kyle Sherman, O'Fallon, Mo., 8-8, 10,151, $4,000.

12, Matt McNiel, Minneapolis/Anthony Pepe, Long Island City, N.Y., 4-11-1, 10,133, $3,600.

13, Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas/Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 7-8-1, 10,016, $3,500.

14, Zac Tackett, Huntington, Ind./Stephen Hahn, Sterling, Va., 6-9-1, 9,866, $3,400.

15, Arturo Quintero, Mexico/Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, 6-10, 9,794, $3,300.

16, Michael Davidson, Versailles, Ohio/Matt Kuba, Chicago Ridge, Ill., 5-11, 9,659, $3,200.

Baker Format 300 Games: Jesper Svensson/Kyle Troup, Nick Pate/Christopher Sloan.