Jason Belmonte Tops Scorpion Qualifying, Jakob Butturff Leads World Championship

LAS VEGAS – Australia’s Jason Belmonte led off the second round in the PBA Scorpion Championship with a 279 game Tuesday, averaging 244.4 for his final five games, top qualifying in the final animal pattern event of the Storm PBA World Series of Bowling XI at South Point Bowling Plaza.

A second-place finish in the Scorpion leg also moved Jakob Butturff of Tempe, Arizona into the lead in PBA World Championship qualifying. The Scorpion Championship was the third and final qualifying stages of the PBA World Championship, the 2020 Go Bowling PBA Tour’s fourth major championship. Butturff qualified third in the Go Bowling PBA Cheetah Championship qualifying to kick off WSOB XI and he then led the Chameleon Championship round.

Belmonte, with a 10-game total of 2,324 pins, led the top 16 Scorpion qualifiers advancing to best-of-five-game, single-elimination match play on Tuesday, March 17. At the end of the day, four finalists will compete for the Scorpion title live on FS1 Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern (5 p.m. Pacific) as part of five consecutive days of WSOB XI telecasts.

Butturff completed PBA World Championship qualifying with a 30-game total of 7,030 pins for the combined Cheetah, Chameleon and Scorpion qualifying rounds, finishing 45 pins ahead of 2016 PBA World Champion EJ Tackett of Bluffton, Indiana, who slipped to a tie for 14th in the Scorpion round to finish with a 6,985 total. Sweden’s Jesper Svensson, coming off back-to-back PBA Tour titles in the Go Bowling Indianapolis Open and the Mark Roth-Marshall Holman PBA Doubles Championship, is third with 6,908 pins.





The top 40 World Championship qualifiers advanced to Wednesday’s cashers round that consists of two five-game blocks at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Eastern (3 and 5:30 p.m. Pacific). After 40 games, pinfall totals will determine the top 16 players who will advance to round robin match play on Thursday. After 56 games, the five leading scorers will advance to the PBA World Championship stepladder finals live on FS1 on Wednesday, March 18, at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific.

Following qualifying rounds on the 33-foot Cheetah, 39-foot Chameleon and 42-foot Scorpion lane oiling patterns, the World Championship will be contested on the 43-foot Earl Anthony pattern, completing a multi-event competition that challenged players to adapt to a variety of scoring environments. In addition, competition points are being awarded in each event toward qualifying for the upcoming PBA Playoffs and the annual PBA League draft.

FloBowling, the PBA’s official subscription-based online streaming service, is providing exclusive coverage of all WSOB qualifying and match play rounds. For subscription information, visit flobowling.com. Fans also can follow the World Series in real time on pba.com’s Live Scoring feature.

PBA SCORPION CHAMPIONSHIP

(A Storm PBA World Series of Bowling XI/2020 Go Bowling PBA Tour Tier 3 event)

South Point Bowling Plaza, Las Vegas, Tuesday

Final Qualifying Standings (after 10 games; top 16 advance to best-of-five-game single-elimination match play on Tuesday, March 17)

1, Jason Belmonte, Australia, 2,324.

2, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 2,286.

3, Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 2,285.

4, BJ Moore, Greensburg, Pa., 2,279.

5, Brad Miller, Lees Summit, Mo., 2,275.

6, Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., 2,270.

7, Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas, 2,269.

8, Kenneth Ryan, Farmingdale, N.J., 2,267.

9, Darren Tang, Las Vegas, 2,254.

10 (tie), Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., and Carsten Hansen, Denmark, 2,243, $100.

12, Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 2,238.

13, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 2,236.

14 (tie), Kris Prather, Plainfield, Ill., and EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind., 2,222.

16, Anthony Simonsen, Little Elm, Texas, 2,218.

Failed to advance:

17 (tie), Jason Sterner, Rochester, N.Y., and Greg Ostrander, Brick, N.J., 2,214.

19, Richard Teece, England, 2,213.

20, Dick Allen, Lexington, S.C., 2,206.

21, Kyle Sherman, O'Fallon, Mo., 2,205.

22, Graham Fach, Urbana, Ohio, 2,202.

23 (tie), Rasmus Edvall, Sweden, and Andres Gomez, Colombia, 2,200.

25, Rhino Page, Spokane, Wash., 2,192.

26 (tie), Ryan Ciminelli, Lancaster, S.C., and Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 2,191.

28, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 2,188.

29, Michael Davidson, Versailles, Ohio, 2,187.

30, Dom Barrett, England, 2,185.

31, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 2,184.

32, Matt Sanders, Evansville, Ind., 2,183.

33, Nathan Bohr, Austin, Texas, 2,175.

34, Kim Bolleby, Sweden, 2,169.

35, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 2,166.

36, Kyle Duster, Scottsdale, Ariz., 2,164.

37 (tie), John Furey, Howell, N.J., and Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 2,163.

39, DJ Archer, Spring, Texas, 2,157.

40, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 2,153.

41, Matt McNiel, Minneapolis, 2,149.

42, Trey Ford III, Bartlesville, Okla., 2,148.

42, Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, 2,148.

44, Deo Benard, Henderson, Nev., 2,145.

45, Russ Oviatt, Sioux Falls, S.D., 2,141.

45, Michael Tang, Johnstown, Ohio, 2,141.

47, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 2,136.

48, Brandon Curtis, Manson, N.C., 2,135.

49, Andrew Cain, Phoenix, 2,132.

50, AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, 2,129.

51, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 2,128.

52, Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 2,120.

53, Tim Foy Jr., Seaford, Del., 2,119.

54 (tie), Toby Sambueno, Henderson, Nev., and Mitch Hupe, Wichita, Kan., 2,118.

56, Martin Larsen, Sweden, 2,116.

57, Gaetan Mouveroux, France, 2,112.

58, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 2,103.

59, Connor Pickford, Charlotte, N.C., 2,099.

60, Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 2,094.

61, Wesley Low Jr., Palmdale, Calif., 2,093.

62 (tie), Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., and AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 2,091.

64, Brandon Novak, Chillicothe, Ohio, 2,090.

65, David Haynes, Las Vegas, 2,089.

66, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 2,087.

67, Cody Shoemaker, Hanover, Pa., 2,076.

68, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 2,071.

69 (tie), Blake Demore, Springfield, Mo.; Arturo Quintero, Mexico, and Zac Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 2,067.

72, Jake Rollins, Glen Rock, N.J., 2,066.

73, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 2,065.

74, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 2,057.

75, Michael Martell, Brooklyn, N.Y., 2,056.

76, Pascal Winternheimer, Germany, 2,052.

77, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 2,050.

78, Stuart Williams, England, 2,049.

79, Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 2,048.

80, Arnar Jonsson, Iceland, 2,037.

81, Robin Persson, Sweden, 2,033.

82, Tobias Boerding, Germany, 2,030.

83, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 2,029.

84, Zacharay Wilkins, Canada, 2,028.

85, Brian Robinson, Morgantown, W.Va., 2,027.

86, Adam Andersson, Sweden, 2,024.

87, Mykel Holliman, Collierville, Tenn., 2,022.

88, Tim Pfeifer, Oakdale, Pa., 2,021.

89 (tie), Matt Kuba, Tinley Park, Ill., and Patrick Hanrahan, Wichita, Kan., 2,019.

91, Ryan Graywacz, Canastota, N.Y., 2,011.

92, Tom Hess, Granger, Iowa, 2,005.

93, Greg Young, Viera, Fla., 2,002.

94, Patrick Girard, Canada, 2,001.

95, Nick Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 2,000.

96, Stephen Hahn, Sterling, Va., 1,996.

97, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 1,989.

98, Osku Palermaa, Finland, 1,978.

99 (tie), Jean Perez, Puerto Rico, and Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo.,, 1,964.

101 (tie), Thomas Larsen, Denmark, and Chad Lusche, Arvada, Colo., 1,958.

103, JR Raymond, Clinton Twp., Mich., 1,956.

104, Nate Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1,936.

105, Jim Pratt, Avondale, Ariz., 1,934.

106, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 1,932.

107, Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., 1,929.

108, Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 1,925.

109 (tie), Christopher Sloan, Ireland, and Maria Rodriguez, Pflugerville, Texas, 1,911.

111, Eduardo Astiazaran, Mexico, 1,910.

112, Sam Cooley, Australia, 1,907.

113, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 1,900.

114, Cristian Azcona, Clermont, Fla., 1,893.

115, Mike Coffey, Melbourne, Fla., 1,884.

116, Dakota Vostry, Romeoville, Ill., 1,871.

117, Tristan Butler, Fort Wayne, Ind., 1,818.

118, David Krol, Nixa, Mo., 1,800.

119, Andrew Suscreba, Clifton, N.J., 1,772.

120, Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., withdrew.

300 Games: Kyle Duster, Carsten Hansen.

PBA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

(A Storm PBA World Series of Bowling XI/2020 Go Bowling PBA Tour Tier 1 event)

Final Qualifying Standings (after 30 qualifying games in Cheetah, Chameleon and Scorpion Championships; top 40 advance to Wednesday’s cashers round)

1, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 7,030.

2, EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind., 6,985.

3, Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 6,908.

4, Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 6,888.

5, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 6,773.

6, Darren Tang, Las Vegas, 6,728.

7, Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 6,680.

8, BJ Moore, Greensburg, Pa., 6,679.

9, Jason Belmonte, Australia, 6,675.

10, Kyle Sherman, O'Fallon, Mo., 6,673.

11 (tie), Brad Miller, Lees Summit, Mo., and Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 6,664.

13, Carsten Hansen, Denmark, 6,646.

14, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 6,641.

15, Anthony Simonsen, Little Elm, Texas, 6,640.

16, Kenneth Ryan, Farmingdale, N.J., 6,626.

17, Matt McNiel, Minneapolis, 6,622.

18, Kris Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 6,613.

19, Jason Sterner, Rochester, N.Y., 6,607.

20, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 6,549.

21, Dom Barrett, England, 6,547.

22, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 6,521.

23, Ryan Ciminelli, Lancaster, S.C., 6,517.

24 (tie), Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., and Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 6,516.

26, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 6,500.

27, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 6,494.

28, Nathan Bohr, Austin, Texas, 6,489.

29, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 6,487.

30, Dick Allen, Lexington, S.C., 6,478.

31, Michael Tang, Johnstown, Ohio, 6,477.

32, Richard Teece, England, 6,454.

33, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 6,435.

34, AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, 6,433.

35, Matt Sanders, Evansville, Ind., 6,420.

36, Arturo Quintero, Mexico, 6,419.

37, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 6,414.

38, Rasmus Edvall, Sweden, 6,402.

39, Michael Davidson, Versailles, Ohio, 6,401.

40, Patrick Girard, Canada, 6,395.

Failed to advance:

41, Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 6,389.

42, Patrick Hanrahan, Wichita, Kan., 6,370.

43, Jake Rollins, Glen Rock, N.J., 6,367.

44, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 6,364.

45, Mykel Holliman, Collierville, Tenn., 6,352.

46, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 6,348.

47, Mitch Hupe, Wichita, Kan., 6,337.

48, Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., 6,333.

49, Stuart Williams, England, 6,330.

50, Martin Larsen, Sweden, 6,327.

51, Brian Robinson, Morgantown, W.Va., 6,314.

52, Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas, 6,303.

52, Brandon Curtis, Manson, N.C., 6,303.

54, Russ Oviatt, Sioux Falls, S.D., 6,299.

55, Greg Young, Viera, Fla., 6,290.

56, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 6,284.

57, Rhino Page, Spokane, Wash., 6,276.

58, John Furey, Howell, N.J., 6,273.

59, Andres Gomez, Colombia, 6,267.

60, Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, 6,266.

61, Nick Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 6,264.

62, Osku Palermaa, Finland, 6,262.

63, Graham Fach, Urbana, Ohio, 6,257.

64, Andrew Cain, Phoenix, 6,246.

65, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 6,245.

66, Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 6,238.

67, Tom Hess, Granger, Iowa, 6,221.

68, Trey Ford III, Bartlesville, Okla., 6,220.

69, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 6,215.

70, Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 6,213.

71, Nate Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 6,212.

72, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 6,209.

73, Tim Foy Jr., Seaford, Del., 6,208.

74, Zacharay Wilkins, Canada, 6,199.

75, Kim Bolleby, Sweden, 6,185.

76, Greg Ostrander, Brick, N.J., 6,184.

77, Deo Benard, Henderson, Nev., 6,183.

78, David Haynes, Las Vegas, 6,181.

79 (tie), Gaetan Mouveroux, France, and Kyle Duster, Scottsdale, Ariz., 6,166.

81, Cody Shoemaker, Hanover, Pa., 6,162.

82, Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 6,159.

83, DJ Archer, Spring, Texas, 6,155.

84, Michael Martell, Brooklyn, N.Y., 6,152.

85 (tie), Zac Tackett, Huntington, Ind., and JR Raymond, Clinton Twp., Mich., 6,136.

87, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 6,132.

88, Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 6,129.

89, Sam Cooley, Australia, 6,118.

90, Jim Pratt, Avondale, Ariz., 6,111.

91 (tie), Brandon Novak, Chillicothe, Ohio, and Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 6,104.

93, Toby Sambueno, Henderson, Nev., 6,102.

94, Adam Andersson, Sweden, 6,099.

95, Arnar Jonsson, Iceland, 6,096.

96, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 6,091.

97, Cristian Azcona, Clermont, Fla., 6,088.

98, Connor Pickford, Charlotte, N.C., 6,069.

99, Chad Lusche, Arvada, Colo., 6,054.

100, Blake Demore, Springfield, Mo., 6,053.

101, Maria Rodriguez, Pflugerville, Texas, 6,052.

102, Tim Pfeifer, Oakdale, Pa., 6,051.

103, Stephen Hahn, Sterling, Va., 6,044.

104, Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 5,043.

105, Wesley Low Jr., Palmdale, Calif., 6,017.

106, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 6,013.

107, Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., 6,006.

108, Pascal Winternheimer, Germany, 5,985.

109, Mike Coffey, Melbourne, Fla., 5,984.

110, Tobias Boerding, Germany, 5,982.

111, Dakota Vostry, Romeoville, Ill., 5,945.

112, Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo.,, 5,931.

113, Matt Kuba, Tinley Park, Ill., 5,918.

114, Jean Perez, Puerto Rico, 5,836.

115, David Krol, Nixa, Mo., 5,809.

116, Andrew Suscreba, Clifton, N.J., 5,793.

117, Robin Persson, Sweden, 5,788.

118, Ryan Graywacz, Canastota, N.Y., 5,784.

119, Tristan Butler, Fort Wayne, Ind., 5,722.

120, Eduardo Astiazaran, Mexico, 5,558.

