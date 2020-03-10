Jakob Butturff Tops PBA Chameleon Qualifying; EJ Tackett Leads World Championship

LAS VEGAS – Jakob Butturff of Tempe, Arizona, rolled one of two 300 games recorded Monday to pace qualifying in the PBA Chameleon Championship, the second animal pattern leg of the Storm PBA World Series of Bowling XI at South Point Bowling Plaza.

Butturff, a 25-year-old seven-time PBA Tour title winner, tossed his perfect game midway through Monday’s second five-game qualifying round and finished with a 10-game total of 2,385 pins to lead two-hander Chris Via of Springfield, Ohio, who had the other Chameleon 300 game to start the day, by two pins.

The Chameleon Championship is the second of three qualifying stages of the PBA World Championship, the 2020 Go Bowling PBA Tour’s fourth major championship. The top 16 Chameleon qualifiers will advance to best-of-five-game, single-elimination match play on Monday, March 16, to narrow the field to four finalists who will compete for the Chameleon title live on FS1 Monday at 8 p.m. Eastern (5 p.m. Pacific).

After 20 games, EJ Tackett of Bluffton, Indiana led World Championship qualifying with 4,763 pins, 19 ahead of Butturff. Tackett was second in Cheetah qualifying and fourth in the Chameleon round; Butturff was third and first, respectively.

Next up on the WSOB XI schedule is qualifying for the PBA Scorpion Championship Tuesday. Like the Cheetah and Chameleon Championships, the Scorpion Championship will include two five-game qualifying rounds will begin at 3 p.m. Eastern/noon Pacific and 8:30 Eastern/5:30 p.m. Pacific. The top 16 qualifiers will advance to the Scorpion final rounds on March 17.

Thirty-game combined pinfall totals for the Cheetah, Chameleon and Scorpion Championship qualifying rounds will determine the 40 players who will advance to Wednesday’s 10-game PBA World Championship cashers round. Each World Series event is being contested on a different lane oiling pattern: the 33-foot Cheetah, 39-foot Chameleon and 42-foot Scorpion patterns plus the 43-foot Earl Anthony pattern for the World Championship. Competition points earned in each event also will be important in qualifying for the upcoming PBA Playoffs and the annual PBA League draft.

Fans also can follow the World Series in real time on pba.com's Live Scoring feature.

PBA CHAMELEON CHAMPIONSHIP

(A Storm PBA World Series of Bowling XI/2020 Go Bowling PBA Tour Tier 3 event)

South Point Bowling Plaza, Las Vegas, Monday

Final Qualifying Standings (after 10 games; top 16 advance to best-of-five-game single-elimination match play on Monday, March 16)

1, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 2,385.

2, Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 2,383.

3, Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 2,366.

4, EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind., 2,362.

5, Kris Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 2,338.

6, Jason Belmonte, Australia, 2,272.

7, Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 2,265.

8, Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 2,260.

9, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 2,249.

10, Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 2,238.

11, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 2,235.

12, Stuart Williams, England, 2,234.

13, Carsten Hansen, Denmark, 2,232.

14, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 2,226.

15, Brad Miller, Lees Summit, Mo., 2,225.

16, Anthony Simonsen, Little Elm, Texas, 2,222.

Failed to advance:

17, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 2,220.

18 (tie), Dick Allen, Lexington, S.C., and BJ Moore, Greensburg, Pa., 2,212.

20, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 2,209.

21, Rasmus Edvall, Sweden, 2,207.

22, Nathan Bohr, Austin, Texas, 2,201.

23, Kyle Sherman, O'Fallon, Mo., 2,200.

24 (tie), Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., and Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 2,196.

26, Dom Barrett, England, 2,195.

27, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 2,190.

28, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 2,179.

29, Jason Sterner, Rochester, N.Y., 2,176.

30, Blake Demore, Springfield, Mo., 2,174.

31, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 2,167.

32, Kenneth Ryan, Farmingdale, N.J., 2,160.

33 (tie), Darren Tang, Las Vegas, and Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 2,159.

35 (tie), AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, and Maria Rodriguez, Pflugerville, Texas, 2,157.

37, Brian Robinson, Morgantown, W.Va., 2,152.

38, Zach Wilkins, Canada, 2,146.

39 (tie), Cody Shoemaker, Hanover, Pa.; Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, and Richard Teece, England, 2,138.

42, Patrick Girard, Canada, 2,136.

43, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 2,128.

44, Andrew Cain, Phoenix, 2,119.

45, Chad Lusche, Arvada, Colo., 2,114.

46, Martin Larsen, Sweden, 2,109.

47, Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, 2,108.

48, Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 2,103.

49, Michael Davidson, Versailles, Ohio, 2,102.

50, Michael Tang, Johnstown, Ohio, 2,099.

51, Russ Oviatt, Sioux Falls, S.D., 2,095.

52, Mitch Hupe, Wichita, Kan., 2,094.

53, Arturo Quintero, Mexico, 2,093.

54, Cristian Azcona, Clermont, Fla., 2,091.

55 (tie), Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., and Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 2,090.

57 (tie), Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., and Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo.,, 2,086.

59 (tie), Jim Pratt, Avondale, Ariz., and Matt Kuba, Tinley Park, Ill., 2,085.

61 (tie), Graham Fach, Urbana, Ohio, and Ryan Ciminelli, Lancaster, S.C., 2,084.

63, Trey Ford III, Bartlesville, Okla., 2,083.

64, Tom Hess, Granger, Iowa, 2,081.

65, Mike Coffey, Melbourne, Fla., 2,079.

66, Matt Sanders, Evansville, Ind., 2,077.

67, Greg Young, Viera, Fla., 2,075.

68, Nate Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 2,072.

69, Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 2,068.

70 (tie), Connor Pickford, Charlotte, N.C., and Jake Rollins, Glen Rock, N.J., 2,065.

72, Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., 2,064.

73, Dakota Vostry, Romeoville, Ill., 2,063.

74 (tie), Greg Ostrander, Brick, N.J., and Gaetan Mouveroux, France, 2,062.

76 (tie), Nick Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn.; Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., and David Haynes, Las Vegas, 2,061.

79, Osku Palermaa, Finland, 2,058.

80, Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 2,055.

81 (tie), Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., and Kyle Duster, Scottsdale, Ariz., 2,051.

83, Mykel Holliman, Collierville, Tenn., 2,050.

84, Matt McNiel, Minneapolis, 2,049.

85, Patrick Hanrahan, Wichita, Kan., 2,047.

86, Andres Gomez, Colombia, 2,043.

87, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 2,042.

88, Kim Bolleby, Sweden, 2,039.

89 (tie), Sam Cooley, Australia, and Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 2,035.

91, Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 2,031.

92, Arnar Jonsson, Iceland, 2,028.

93, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 2,025.

94, Brandon Curtis, Manson, N.C., 2,023.

95, Tobias Boerding, Germany, 2,015.

96, Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas, 2,009.

97, JR Raymond, Clinton Twp., Mich., 2,008.

98 (tie), Zac Tackett, Huntington, Ind., and DJ Archer, Spring, Texas, 2,005.

100, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 2,002.

101, Tim Foy Jr., Seaford, Del., 2,000.

102, Tristan Butler, Fort Wayne, Ind., 1,996.

103, David Krol, Nixa, Mo., 1,990.

104, Wesley Low Jr., Palmdale, Calif., 1,989.

105, Andrew Suscreba, Clifton, N.J., 1,984.

106, Deo Benard, Henderson, Nev., 1,967.

107, Tim Pfeifer, Oakdale, Pa., 1,963.

108, Toby Sambueno, Henderson, Nev., 1,961.

109, Stephen Hahn, Sterling, Va., 1,949.

110, John Furey, Howell, N.J., 1,947.

111, Rhino Page, Spokane, Wash., 1,945.

112, Adam Andersson, Sweden, 1,941.

113, Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 1,928.

114, Brandon Novak, Chillicothe, Ohio, 1,926.

115, Pascal Winternheimer, Germany, 1,903.

116, Ryan Graywacz, Canastota, N.Y., 1,892.

117, Michael Martell, Brooklyn, N.Y., 1,866.

118, Eduardo Astiazaran, Mexico, 1,799.

119, Robin Persson, Sweden, 1,771.

120, Jean Perez, Puerto Rico, 1,725.

300 Games: Chris Via, Jakob Butturff.

PBA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFYING

(After 20 qualifying games in Cheetah and Chameleon Championships; top 40 after 30 games will advance to cashers round on Wednesday)

1, EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind., 4,763.

2, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 4,744.

3, Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 4,650.

4, Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 4,623.

5, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 4,537.

6, Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 4,517.

7, Darren Tang, Las Vegas, 4,474.

8 (tie), Matt McNiel, Minneapolis, and Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 4,473.

10, Kyle Sherman, O'Fallon, Mo., 4,468.

11, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 4,466.

12, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 4,443.

13, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 4,425.

14, Anthony Simonsen, Little Elm, Texas, 4,422.

15, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 4,413.

16 (tie), Carsten Hansen, Denmark, and AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 4,403.

18, BJ Moore, Greensburg, Pa., 4,400.

19, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 4,398.

20, Patrick Girard, Canada, 4,394.

21, Jason Sterner, Rochester, N.Y., 4,393.

22, Kris Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 4,391.

23, Brad Miller, Lees Summit, Mo., 4,389.

24, Dom Barrett, England, 4,362.

25, Kenneth Ryan, Farmingdale, N.J., 4,359.

26, Arturo Quintero, Mexico, 4,352.

27 (tie), Jason Belmonte, Australia, and Patrick Hanrahan, Wichita, Kan., 4,351.

29, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 4,350.

30, Michael Tang, Johnstown, Ohio, 4,336.

31, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 4,333.

32, Mykel Holliman, Collierville, Tenn., 4,330.

33, Ryan Ciminelli, Lancaster, S.C., 4,326.

34, Nathan Bohr, Austin, Texas, 4,314.

35, AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, 4,304.

36, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 4,303.

37, Jake Rollins, Glen Rock, N.J., 4,301.

38, Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 4,295.

39, Greg Young, Viera, Fla., 4,288.

40, Brian Robinson, Morgantown, W.Va., 4,287.

41, Osku Palermaa, Finland, 4,284.

42, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 4,282.

43, Stuart Williams, England, 4,281.

44 (tie), Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., and Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 4,277.

46, Nate Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 4,276.

47, Dick Allen, Lexington, S.C., 4,272.

48, Nick Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 4,264.

49 (tie), Thomas Larsen, Denmark, and Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 4,255.

51, Richard Teece, England, 4,241.

52, Matt Sanders, Evansville, Ind., 4,237.

53, Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 4,234.

54, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 4,220.

55, Mitch Hupe, Wichita, Kan., 4,219.

56, Tom Hess, Granger, Iowa, 4,216.

57, Michael Davidson, Versailles, Ohio, 4,214.

58 (tie), Martin Larsen, Sweden, and Sam Cooley, Australia, 4,211.

60, Rasmus Edvall, Sweden, 4,202.

61, Cristian Azcona, Clermont, Fla., 4,195.

62, Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 4,193.

63 (tie), Shawn Maldonado, Houston, and JR Raymond, Clinton Twp., Mich., 4,180.

65, Jim Pratt, Avondale, Ariz., 4,177.

66, Zach Wilkins, Canada, 4,171.

67, Brandon Curtis, Manson, N.C., 4,168.

68, Russ Oviatt, Sioux Falls, S.D., 4,158.

69, Maria Rodriguez, Pflugerville, Texas, 4,141.

70, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 4,124.

71 (tie), Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, and Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 4,118.

73, Andrew Cain, Phoenix, 4,114.

74, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 4,113.

75, John Furey, Howell, N.J., 4,110.

76, Mike Coffey, Melbourne, Fla., 4,100.

77 (tie), Chad Lusche, Arvada, Colo., and Michael Martell, Brooklyn, N.Y., 4,096.

79, David Haynes, Las Vegas, 4,092.

80, Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 4,091.

81, Tim Foy Jr., Seaford, Del., 4,089.

82, Cody Shoemaker, Hanover, Pa., 4,086.

83, Rhino Page, Spokane, Wash., 4,084.

84, Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 4,081.

85, Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., 4,077.

86, Adam Andersson, Sweden, 4,075.

87, Dakota Vostry, Romeoville, Ill., 4,074.

88, Trey Ford III, Bartlesville, Okla., 4,072.

89, Zac Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 4,069.

90, Andres Gomez, Colombia, 4,067.

91, Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., 4,063.

92, Arnar Jonsson, Iceland, 4,059.

93, Graham Fach, Urbana, Ohio, 4,055.

94, Gaetan Mouveroux, France, 4,054.

95, Stephen Hahn, Sterling, Va., 4,048.

96, Deo Benard, Henderson, Nev., 4,038.

97, Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas, 4,034.

98, Tim Pfeifer, Oakdale, Pa., 4,030.

99, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 4,029.

100, Andrew Suscreba, Clifton, N.J., 4,021.

101, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 4,020.

102, Kim Bolleby, Sweden, 4,016.

103, Brandon Novak, Chillicothe, Ohio, 4,014.

104, David Krol, Nixa, Mo., 4,009.

105, Kyle Duster, Scottsdale, Ariz., 4,002.

106, DJ Archer, Spring, Texas, 3,998.

107, Blake Demore, Springfield, Mo., 3,986.

108, Toby Sambueno, Henderson, Nev., 3,984.

109 (tie), Connor Pickford, Charlotte, N.C., and Greg Ostrander, Brick, N.J., 3,970.

111, Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo.,, 3,967.

112, Tobias Boerding, Germany, 3,952.

113, Pascal Winternheimer, Germany, 3,933.

114, Wesley Low Jr., Palmdale, Calif., 3,924.

115, Tristan Butler, Fort Wayne, Ind., 3,904.

116, Matt Kuba, Tinley Park, Ill., 3,899.

117, Jean Perez, Puerto Rico, 3,872.

118, Ryan Graywacz, Canastota, N.Y., 3,773.

119, Robin Persson, Sweden, 3,755.

120, Eduardo Astiazaran, Mexico, 3,648.

