Intercollegiate Team and Singles Championships Set to Kick Off

WYOMING, Mich. – The top student-athletes are on their way to Western Michigan this week to compete in the 2021 Intercollegiate Team Championships and Intercollegiate Singles Championships.

The journey to take home the top team and individual titles of the 2020-2021 United States Bowling Congress Collegiate season begins Monday at the Spectrum Entertainment Complex with the official practice session for the 24 male and 24 female qualifiers for the ISC.

The week will wrap Saturday with four taped televised finals, which will air on Tuesdays in May and June on CBS Sports Network.

The women’s ISC final will air May 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern, with the men’s ISC final following May 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern. The first ITC show will be the women’s title match May 25 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern, and the run of collegiate broadcasts will close June 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern with the men’s ITC finals.

All qualifying and match-play rounds at the ISC and ITC will be broadcast on BowlTV.com.

Competition at the ISC kicks off Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Eastern with a six-game qualifying block to determine seeding for the single-elimination bracket. The top eight qualifiers in both the men’s and women’s divisions will receive first-round byes, with the first three rounds of match play featuring a three-game total-pinfall format to determine which player advances.

The final four players in each division after three rounds will advance to the semifinals, with one-game matches determining the 2021 champions.

There will be two new champions joining the storied list of ISC winners in 2021, with 2019 women’s champion Breanna Clemmer of McKendree concluding her collegiate career in 2020 and 2019 men’s champion Tom Hankey Jr. of Webber International missing the cut from the sectional qualifier in Smyrna, Tennessee, in April.

The ITC will welcome the top 16 men’s and 16 women’s collegiate programs to Spectrum Entertainment Complex, starting Wednesday for the official practice session, before qualifying begins Thursday at 7 a.m. Eastern in the men’s division.

Qualifying will consist of 12 Baker games to determine seeding for the double-elimination match-play bracket. All matches leading up to the title match will be contested in a best-of-seven Baker format.

The championship round will feature a best-of-five Baker final in each division.

The Webber International men will have the opportunity to defend their ITC title from the 2019 event in Dayton, Ohio, after earning their spot through the sectional qualifier in Smyrna. There will be a new ITC champion in the women’s division in 2021 after Robert Morris-Illinois (now Roosevelt) elected not to participate in the 2020-2021 season.

The 2020 ISC and ITC were canceled due the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teams and individuals qualified for the ITC and ISC through four sectional qualifiers held in April. The sectionals were contested in Smyrna; Addison, Illinois; Dayton; and Dallas.

To qualify for the ISC, student-athletes had to finish in the top six in their respective sectional based on six-game pinfall totals.

Teams qualifying for the ITC had to finish in the top four of their sectional based on 40-game Baker pinfall totals.

Nine teams qualified for their first ITC appearances this season. Nearly half of the 16 teams in the women’s division are making their first ITC appearance, including Baker, Lawrence Tech, Lincoln Memorial, Louisiana Tech, Maryville, Monmouth and Mount St. Mary’s. Indiana Tech and Martin Methodist are making their ITC debuts in the men’s division.

For more information on the Intercollegiate Team Championships, visit BOWL.com/ITC. To learn more about the Intercollegiate Singles Championships, visit BOWL.com/ISC.