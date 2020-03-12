Intercollegiate Singles and Team Sectionals Postponed Indefinitely

ARLINGTON, Texas – The United States Bowling Congress (USBC) is postponing the Intercollegiate Singles and Team Sectionals scheduled for March 13-15. Competition at all locations is postponed indefinitely.

USBC made this decision after reviewing the actions of universities and national governing bodies to postpone or cancel collegiate events due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

USBC will continue to monitor conditions in the coming weeks and consider options for rescheduling the intercollegiate events. USBC will continue the previously announced policy to refund entry fees for any school or athlete who chooses to withdraw from these events.