Industry Legend Bill Supper to Retire

BY IBPSIA COMMUNICATIONS

The Board of Directors of the International Bowling Pro Shops and Instructors Association (IBPSIA) has announced the retirement of its Executive Director, Bill Supper, who has served in that capacity for 14 years and will step down at the end of the year or when a suitable replacement has been hired.

Supper has worked in nearly every industry and position associated with bowling. Dwyane Da Moude, IBPSIA president, noted that, “Bill brought a lot to the table as our Executive Director. His shoes will be tough to fill. We are lucky that he will remain our staunchest supporter and invaluable consultant.”

Said Supper: “I had both the honor and privilege of being part of the bowling industry for over 40 years. I have always been a staunch supporter and promoter of IBPSIA in their mission to become the education leader in the industry worldwide. Having been the Executive Director for 14 of the past 16 years, I am immensely proud to report IBPSIA has made significant strides in education as well as pro shop and coaches benefits for all our members.”



The IBPSIA Board of Directors will be conducting a national search for a new executive director, starting immediately. Supper, along with BPAA Executive Director Frank DeSocio and IBPSIA Board Member Jason Guest will lead the search. The new hire will be expected to work fulltime from the IBPSIA office at the International Bowling Campus in Arlington.

“I am happy to be able to offer the BPAA resources and to assist IBPSIA in their search for a new ED," said DeSocio. The special committee will review applications and make recommendations to the full IBPSIA Board, which will make the final decision on who to hire.

Supper went on to say “I feel my retirement from IBPSIA at this time is the right time and I am enormously proud of the current and past Board of Directors and would like to thank them for their support. I have been asked to remain as a consultant which is my honor and I look forward to doing so. I would like to thank the pro shop operators, coaches, manufactures and associate members for their support and ask for everyone’s continued support of IBPSIA and me personally moving forward.”

The Executive Director is the key management leader of IBPSIA and is responsible for overseeing the administration, programs and strategic plan of the organization. Other key duties include marketing, and industry outreach. The position reports directly to the Board of Directors. Salary is commensurate with experience. For a complete list of requirements and duties, please CLICK HERE https://ibpsia.com/log on to our website at ibpsia.com and https://ibpsia.com/executive-director-general-responsibilites

For more information or to submit your resume for the position, email lori@ibpsia.com.