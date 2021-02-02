IBC Youth Cancels 2020-2021 USA Bowling Regional Tournament Events

ARLINGTON, Texas – The International Bowling Campus Youth Development team has canceled the events on the 2020-2021 USA Bowling Regional Tournament schedule due to ongoing public health concerns and local regulations surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

IBC Youth Development already had postponed the first five tournaments on the 16-event schedule, and continuing to postpone additional events was not a viable option, due to local restrictions and the availability of bowling centers.

The 2021 USA Bowling National Championships, which was scheduled to take place July 7-8 and 11 in Indianapolis, also will be canceled.

The cancellation of the USA Bowling Regional Tournament events and USA Bowling National Championships does not affect the 2021 Junior Gold Championships or Bowling.com Youth Open Championships. Both events still are scheduled to take place from July 5-25 in Indianapolis.

Refunds for entries for 2020-2021 USA Bowling Regional Tournament events will be processed by the end of February.

The 2021-2022 USA Bowling Regional Tournament schedule will get underway in October 2021, and more information concerning the dates and locations in each of the regions will be available at a later date.

“The safety and well-being of the athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority, and we felt this was the best decision looking ahead at the rest of the USA Bowling schedule for the 2020-2021 events,” IBC Youth Development Managing Director Gary Brown said. “We are disappointed to not be able to see these young athletes compete this season, but we are looking forward to the launch of the 2021-2022 USA Bowling Regional season.”

USA Bowling Regional Tournament events started in 2013, building the foundation that would lead to the inaugural USA Bowling National Championships in 2016. The national event grew from the USA Bowling program, designed as a team-based youth program to introduce the sport to children.

USA Bowling Leagues share a team-based structure, similar to all youth sports, where young athletes receive instruction, have regular practices with a coach and compete against other teams during an eight- to 12-week season.

USA Bowling is a product of the Youth Education Services (YES) Fund, a join initiative of the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of American and the United States Bowling Congress, supported by top bowling brands, including Bowling.com, Brunswick, Columbia 300, Ebonite, Hammer, QubicaAMF, Roto Grip, Storm and Track.

For more information on USA Bowling, visit BOWL.com/USABowling.