Guaranteed Rate Becomes PBA Tour Title Sponsor

BY JILL LAUFER

New York, NY –The Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) has announced that Guaranteed Rate, one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the country, has signed on as the Title Sponsor of the 2021 PBA Tour season when it returns to FOX Sports on Sunday, Jan. 24.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Guaranteed Rate and welcome them as the Title Sponsor of the 2021 PBA Tour,” said Colie Edison, Chief Executive Officer of the PBA. “Guaranteed Rate has proven to be a great partner of the Tour and our players, and we look forward to continuing the momentum into the new season.”

The expanded agreement provides Guaranteed Rate with an array of exclusive marketing rights and opportunities to connect the brand even further with the PBA Tour, its fans, and its events. The 2021 Guaranteed Rate PBA Tour on FOX begins this Sunday, Jan. 24 with the PBA Players Championship on FS1, featuring five Regional Finals telecasts and culminating with the Championship Finals on FOX (full schedule below), where the winner from each Regional will battle it out for a $250,000 grand prize.

But that’s not the only prize money on the line. The PBA and FOX have partnered to once again present the $1 Million Bonus incentive for any player who bowls a perfect 300 in the Title match in one of four key PBA events on FOX Broadcast Channel.

“We’re excited to build upon our partnership with the PBA,” said Guaranteed Rate Chief Marketing Officer Steve Moffat. “The players on the PBA Tour are the best athletes in the sport and believe anything is possible. We’re proud to be part of the excitement as they compete not only for the win, but for the perfect game.”

Only three televised 300 games have ever been accomplished in a title match in the history of the PBA Tour, most recently this time last year, when Tommy Jones bowled a perfect game at the 2020 PBA Hall of Fame Classic on FS1, the day after being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The $1 Million Bonus will be up for grabs for a 300 game in the title match of each of the following events:

PBA Players Championship Finals – Sunday, Feb. 21 at 12:30 p.m. on FOX

PBA Tournament of Champions – Sunday, Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. ET on FOX

PBA World Series of Bowling XII World Championship – Saturday, March 13 at 2 p.m. ET on FOX

PBA Super Slam – Sunday, April 18 at 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX

The complete 2021 Guaranteed Rate PBA Tour schedule through April is available now at PBA.com, with additional details on PBA Tour events, including the PBA League and PBA King of the Lane Series to be announced at a later date.

Fans can catch all the action of the 2021 Guaranteed Rate PBA Tour on FOX and FOX Sports’ FS1, and live stream the PBA on the FOX Sports and FOX NOW apps or at FOXSports.com. Select highlights will be available on @FOXSports social handles across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

The PBA’s online streaming partner, FloBowling, will live stream the PBA Tour’s qualifying rounds competition and provide in-depth interviews with the Tour’s players. International fans of the sport can watch the TV telecasts live on FloBowling.com.

PBA Players Championship TV Schedule:

West Region Finals – Sunday, Jan. 24 at 12 p.m. ET on FS1

Southwest Region Finals – Sunday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. ET on FS1

Central Region Finals – Saturday, Feb. 6 at 4 p.m. ET on FS1

East Region Finals – Sunday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. ET on FS1

South Region Finals – Sunday, Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. ET on FS1

Championship Finals –Sunday, Feb. 21 at 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX

During this uncertain time, the PBA’s main priority continues to be the health and safety of its players and staff. The PBA is taking all necessary precautions and following local and federal COVID-19 guidelines to reduce risks and modify procedures as needed. For a complete list of the PBA’s COVID-19 related standards and procedures, please visit PBA.com.