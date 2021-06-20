Grand Rapids Area to Host 2022 Junior Gold Championships

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Junior Gold Championships will return to Michigan in July 2022, with competition taking place across eight centers in the Grand Rapids area.

In addition to the Junior Gold Championships, the USA Bowling National Championships and Bowling.com Youth Open Championships also will be conducted in western Michigan in 2022.

United States Bowling Congress Youth members will have the opportunity to compete at these national events from July 11-31.

The 2022 Junior Gold Championships will be conducted July 11-23, with U20 competition kicking things off July 11-15. The USA Bowling National Championships is scheduled for July 13-15, and the Youth Open Championships will take place July 13-15, 22-24 and 30-31.

The Junior Gold Championships previously traveled to Michigan in 2008, 2013 and 2019, with the Detroit area serving as the host for the premier national events for USBC Youth members.

“We’re excited to bring the Junior Gold Championships back to Michigan in 2022,” International Bowling Campus Youth Development Managing Director Gary Brown said. “We’re visiting a new part of the state, which also holds a rich tradition and history in the sport. We’ve enjoyed the opportunity to work with the West Michigan Sports Commission and the bowling centers in the Grand Rapids area to prepare for next year’s events.”

The West Michigan Sports Commission recently worked with the IBC Youth Development team to host the 2021 Intercollegiate Team Championships and Intercollegiate Singles Championships at the Spectrum Entertainment Complex in Wyoming.

The other centers scheduled to host in 2022 include Northway Lanes and Sherman Bowling Center in Muskegon; Royal Scot Golf & Bowl and Spare Time Entertainment Center in Lansing; Westgate Bowl in Comstock Park; Fairlanes Bowling Center in Grandville; and AMF Eastbrook Lanes in Grand Rapids.

“We look forward to hosting the top female and male youth bowlers at the 2022 Junior Gold Championships,” West Michigan Sports Commission President Mike Guswiler said. “We’ve partnered with our best regional bowling centers and know the many families and bowlers who attend the Junior Gold Championships will experience first-class facilities and staff. When bowling is complete, families will find many other activities throughout West Michigan, whether they’re competing in Lansing, Kalamazoo, Muskegon or any of the other Junior Gold centers within the Greater Grand Rapids area.”

The 2021 Junior Gold Championships is less than a week from getting underway across six centers in the Indianapolis area. More than 3,500 bowlers have qualified for the 2021 event, which runs from July 5-17.

The U20 division will kick things off July 5 with its official practice session. Competition will take place from July 6-9.

There will be a product demonstration day available to Junior Gold competitors at Woodland Bowl on July 8. Athletes will have the opportunity to throw and test different bowling balls from multiple brands, and spots still are available.

Junior Gold merchandise and spectator passes will be available at the Indiana State Fairgrounds starting July 9, with the Junior Gold Trade Show and athlete registration officially getting underway July 10. This year’s trade show will feature more than 90 total vendors, including 60 colleges/universities.

There will be no opening ceremony for the 2021 Junior Gold Championships.

The official practice sessions for the U12, U15 and U18 divisions will take place from July 9-11, with competition getting underway July 12.

For more information on the Junior Gold Championships, visit BOWL.com/JuniorGold.