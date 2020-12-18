‘Go Bowling America’ League Program Is Extended

In 2020, the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America created the “Go Bowling America” program to provide its member centers with a proven “have-a-ball” league program to attract bowlers back and help unite the country around the fun, family-friendly experience bowling provides. With much of the country still under restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BPAA has decided to extend the program through the end of 2021.



“We talk to bowlers and proprietors every day, and we’ve heard loud and clear how much everyone is greatly anticipating the return of leagues and regular play,” said BPAA President Jim Decker, the owner of Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park, California. “Even with the country under the grip of a nationwide pandemic, over 400 of our BPAA members have ordered the ‘Go Bowling America’ program and floored hundreds of new bowlers since its launch last fall.”

Decker added that the program “not only helps bring more people back to bowling, which benefits our members, it also provides an incentive to casual and regular bowlers to reconnect in a safe, fun and comforting environment for people of all ages.”



“Go Bowling America” provides proprietors with an easy-to-run “have-a-ball” league program that rewards those that complete the league with an entry-level reactive bowling ball for less than $40, including freight. The flexibility of the program enables them to set their own format, pricing and the number of weeks for the league.

The comprehensive marketing kit comes with all the professionally designed marketing materials needed to target families, young adults or youth bowlers. The program not only encourages casual and regular bowlers alike to join league play, but also helps to build awareness that bowling centers nationwide are focused, trained and ready to provide a healthy and fun experience for all.



To find out more about the “Go Bowling America” league program and how to order a marketing kit, proprietors may visit STEMarketing.com/America.