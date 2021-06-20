Gazmine Mason Foundation Scholarship to Support BIPOC Youth Bowlers

BY JILL AUFER

New York, NY – The Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) in partnership with professional bowler, Gazmine “GG” Mason are excited to announce the PBA Jr. and Gazmine Mason Foundation Scholarship, a new scholarship that will provide opportunities for youth bowlers of color across the country to compete at bowling’s most elite level.

The PBA Jr. and Gazmine Mason Foundation Scholarship will award 20 youth bowlers’ guaranteed entry into the PBA Jr. National Championship Regional Qualifier events, the first part of the PBA Jr. National Championship, which will take place at five locations across the country September 3-5. The East Region Qualifier/22nd Parker Bohn III Scholarship Tournament will begin on September 2.

Midwest Region

Bowlero Wauwatosa

11737 W Burleigh St, Wauwatosa, WI 53222

South Region

Bowlero Marietta

2749 Delk Rd, Marietta, GA 30067

Southwest Region

Bowlero Euless

1901 W Airport Hwy, Euless, TX 76040

West Region

Bowlero Mesa

1754 W Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85202

East Region/22nd Parker Bohn III Scholarship Tournament

Howell Lanes

1002 U.S. 9, Howell Township, NJ 07731

*September 2-5

“The PBA is inspired by GG’s efforts in advocating for more representation in the sport of bowling, said Colie Edison, CEO of the PBA. “The launch of the PBA Jr and Gazmine Mason Foundation Scholarship is an integral part of our diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and we look forward to working with such a talented athlete and activist.”

Mason, who competes full-time on the PWBA Tour was the first African American (man or woman) to win a Singles and All-American Events Gold medal for Team USA in bowling. She’s a global ambassador for the sport that has not only recognized the lack of diversity in professional bowling but has been a leader in driving more visibility and change since 2017. Mason has a no-quit mentality that’s inspiring the future professionals of the sport.

“I’m so excited to partner with PBA Jr. on this new scholarship and encourage all the youth bowlers out there who have a love and passion for bowling to take a chance and apply,” said Gazmine Mason. “I tell myself the only way you can truly fail is if you quit, so when you feel like you let yourself down or the result was not what you wanted, always keep moving forward because your next tournament is an opportunity to do better, and this is your opportunity!

BIPOC youth bowlers who have not yet reached the age of 18 by August 1, 2021, are encouraged to apply for the PBA Jr. and Gazmine Mason Foundation Scholarship. The application closes on August 1.

For additional information, eligibility, and to apply, please visit pba.com/junior.