Former TNBA President and USBC Board Member Perry Daniels Dies at Age 71

ARLINGTON, Texas – Perry Daniels, of Carrollton, Texas, who was involved with the sport of bowling for more than 40 years and held leadership roles with The National Bowling Association and United States Bowling Congress, died Tuesday, March 31, after contracting the coronavirus, the TNBA announced. He was 71.

Daniels served as president of TNBA from 1992-1996, and in his final year became the first TNBA president to address the conventions of both the American Bowling Congress (ABC) and Women’s International Bowling Congress (WIBC). He also was the first TNBA president to attend the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America International Bowl Expo.

He held leadership positions such as local senate president, member of the Constitution Committee, national king, and was a TNBA national life member. He most recently served TNBA as a field representative for Texas.

“Mr. Daniels was one of the most highly decorated and dynamic members of TNBA,” TNBA President Dewann Clark said in a letter to TNBA members. “Most recently, Mr. Daniels was inducted into TNBA’s Hall of Fame in 2019 for his meritorious contribution to the organization. All of us at The National Bowling Association, Inc. send our deep condolences to the Daniels family!”

Daniels was a director on the USBC board, starting with the 2005-2006 season, the first USBC board, and remained a director until terming out after nine years. He served on the Audit Committee, Awards Recognition Task Force, Diversity Committee, Strategic Planning Committee, and USBC/BPAA Committee during his tenure.

USBC President Karl Kielich said Daniels was a mentor during his early days on the USBC board.

“Perry Daniels always lighted up a room with his infectious personality,” Kielich said. “You always listened to what he had to say as it came with a new, insightful perspective.”

Daniels also worked in other sports, serving as president of the Baton Rogue (La.) Umpires Association (1988-1990), vice president and president of the Baton Rogue Basketball Officials Association (1987-1990), and as vice president and president of the Dallas Basketball Officials Association (1996-1998 and 2000-2004).

Born June 18, 1948, Daniels worked at IBM Corporation for 30 years, and also owned his own service industry business.

Service arrangements are pending.