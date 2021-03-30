Five USBC Youth Members Granted 2021 Earl Anthony Memorial Scholarship

ARLINGTON, Texas - Five United States Bowling Congress Youth members were selected to receive an Earl Anthony Memorial Scholarship in 2021 in recognition of their academic achievements and contributions to their communities.

Recipients were selected by the International Bowling Campus Youth Committee from submitted applications, and each will receive a $5,000 scholarship. The scholarship is named in honor of the legendary hall of famer who was dedicated to helping youth bowlers.

The five recipients of an Earl Anthony Memorial Scholarship are:

* Kathleen Heady, Richardson, Texas

* Kyle Holmes, Grand Mound, Iowa

* Callie Hribar, Hilliard, Ohio

* Paris Creed King, Starkville, Mississippi

* Austen Leslie, Perry, Georgia

Heady is a senior at Plano Senior High School, where she has challenged herself with a schedule full of honors and Advanced Placement classes, while accumulating more than 30 hours of college credit. She has a GPA of 4.250 on a 5.0 scale, is a member of the National Honor Society, has earned the Presidential Award for Academic Excellence three times and will attend Stephen F. Austin University, beginning next fall.

During her high school career, Heady has participated in varsity bowling, student government, yearbook, choir, soccer and track and field. She also has volunteered in a variety of capacities to provide food and various supplies to students and families in her community, as a race volunteer for a local running club and in an administrative role with North Texas Soccer.

Heady, who received a David Dahms Sportsmanship Award at the 2017 Junior Gold Championships, has been on the Greater Dallas USBC Board of Directors and has helped in the facilitation of local tournaments.

Holmes is a senior at Central Dewitt High School, where he has been a fixture on the honor roll, while taking honors and AP classes. He is a member of the National Honor Society, a standout in Odyssey of the Mind and has been part of his school's choir and musicals. He also has participated in bowling, football, baseball and track.

Community service has played a large role in Holmes' high school career, and he has been involved in ringing the bell for the Salvation Army, blood drives, food drives, school functions, church activities and using his musical abilities in performances of the national anthem or holiday caroling throughout his community.

Hribar attends Hilliard Bradley High School, where her success in honors and AP classes has helped her to the National Honor Society, the AP Scholar with Distinction Award, Academic Excellence Award and numerous Scholar Athlete Awards, while participating in bowling, golf and track and field.

Her schedule also includes participating in the chamber orchestra as a cellist and in multiple clubs at her school, all while accumulating more than 200 hours of community service. She has volunteered at the City of Columbus Golf Camp, Purple Stride Columbus, Hilliard Food Pantry, Blanket Buddies Columbus, St. Brendan Church Bagel Squad and Ohio House Rabbit Rescue.

King is on the president's honor roll as a student in the Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine Early Entry Program, which means she will have a guaranteed seat in veterinary school after the completion of her undergraduate degree. One of her goals is to own her own clinic, but doing research and volunteering in countries that rely heavily on animals for work and transportation also are in the plans.

Throughout high school, King stayed busy with activities, projects and sports, including bowling, golf and weightlifting. At MSU, she is an Access Program mentor for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities and is in the Pre-Veterinary Club and Wildlife Club.

King's passion for bowling and community service led her to volunteer to coach a Special Olympics bowling team. Seeing the team members succeed inspired her to continue striving and working toward her own goals, despite any challenges along the way. She also remains active with the Girl Scouts, anti-bullying initiatives and volunteering time at church or mission activities.

Leslie is a senior at Perry High School, where he is an honor student and AP Scholar with Honor, maintaining a 4.0 GPA. He is an active performer in the theatre department, part of Future Business Leaders of America and a member of the varsity swim team.

The longtime Boy Scout has volunteered at the Children's Theatre, Crisis Line & Safe House of Central Georgia, served Christmas dinner at a local church and soon will be volunteering at Women Reaching Our Community.

In addition to being a USBC Youth member, applicants for the Earl Anthony Memorial Scholarship must have been a senior in high school or a college student and have a record of strong community involvement and academic achievements, as well as financial need. Applicants must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 based on a 4.0 scale (or equivalent).

The group will be recognized in April during the virtual 2021 USBC Convention.

This year's award ceremony, which includes a variety of awards for youth and adult bowlers, will take place virtually April 28 from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Eastern.

A similar presentation will be held at the same time April 27 for award winners from 2020. The 2020 Convention was canceled due to COVID-19.

Visit BOWL.com/ScholarshipsAwards to learn more about scholarship opportunities for youth bowlers.