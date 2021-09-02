Five Schools Awarded Bowler’s Ed Kits in Summer of 2021

ARLINGTON, Texas - The 2021-2022 school year is getting started across the country, and five schools will have the opportunity to make bowling part of their plans for the new year.

The schools have been selected by the International Bowling Campus Youth Development team to receive Bowler's Ed kits and curriculum information through the Bowler's Ed Grant Program.

Through the program, schools, youth groups and other organizations are able to teach students and young athletes about bowling, from the fun to the fundamentals.

Each Bowler's Ed kit provides teachers and staff with all the equipment and tools needed to enjoy the sport in the most convenient way - by bringing a bowling-center-like atmosphere into their classrooms, gyms or recreational spaces.

The schools selected to receive Bowler's Ed kits were determined based on applications that were submitted by a June 2021 deadline. The schools and organizations receiving the kits are:

Creston Elementary School, Creston, Ill.

KIPP Comunidad Elementary, Austin, Texas

Oswego County BOCES, Mexico, N.Y.

River Trail Elementary School, Fort Mill, S.C.

Wm. S. Gussner Elementary, Jamestown, N.Y.

The kit includes a carpeted mobile bowling lane, rubber bowling ball, plastic pins, step-by-step curriculum and an instructional video on the fundamentals of bowling, etiquette, safety, scoring and fitness activities.

The recipients each receive six complete kits, a total value of $2,200.

Along with the chance to introduce children in grades K-8 to a sport they can play for a lifetime, bowling in any setting is great exercise and a fun way to build endurance and hand-eye coordination.

The curriculum also includes lessons that put a new spin on math, language arts, social studies, problem solving, geography, computer skills and more.

"With the new school year getting underway, and students returning to their classrooms and activities, we're excited and proud to be able to help make bowling a part of the experience," said Chrissie Kent, chair of the IBC Youth Committee. "Bowling is a great physical activity, but it also requires participants to use math and other classroom skills. Most importantly, it's fun and something that can be done indoors or out with a versatile Bowler's Ed kit."

IBC Youth Development works with local associations, schools and bowling centers throughout the country to deliver the In-School Bowler's Ed kits.

The initiative is supported by the bowling industry and aims to bring bowling centers and associations together with schools in their communities, so physical education teachers can make bowling one of the sports they teach to their students.

Since 2010, the Bowler's Ed Grant Program has awarded 305 grants valued at $671,000. More than 2.9 million students from 46 states and provinces across the United States and Canada have been impacted by the program.

For schools, facilities or organizations interested in applying for a Bowler's Ed grant, the application portal is open once again. The submission deadline for this round is in December, so there's still time. The application can be found at BOWL.com/BowlersEd.

IBC Youth Development is supported by the Bowling Proprietors' Association of America and the United States Bowling Congress.