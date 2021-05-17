Five Past Champions Among 16 Undefeated Players at 2021 USBC Queens

RENO, Nev. – The field at the 2021 United States Bowling Congress Queens is down to 32 players after the opening rounds of match play Sunday at the National Bowling Stadium.



There are 16 players remaining in the winners bracket after two rounds in the double-elimination format, with five past USBC Queens champions rolling to undefeated records at the 78-lane venue.



The past champions in the winners bracket includes Carolyn Dorin-Ballard of Keller, Texas (2001), Liz Johnson of Niagara Falls, New York (2009, 2015), Shannon O’Keefe of Shiloh, Illinois (2018), Missy Parkin of Laguna Hills, California (2011), and Latvia’s Diana Zavjalova (2013, 2017).



Defending champion Dasha Kovalova of Ukraine and 2012 champion Diandra Asbaty of Chicago also are in contention in the elimination bracket.



The USBC Queens is the first major championship on the 2021 PWBA Tour schedule, and BowlTV.com is providing wire-to-wire coverage of the event.



Johnson rolled the first 300 game of the 2021 event during her first-round match against Hope Gramly of Aubrey, Texas. Johnson was down by 10 pins heading into the final game before connecting on 12 consecutive strikes to win the three-game total-pinfall match, 719-596.



The USBC Hall of Famer narrowly held on to win her second match Sunday, delivering a strike to start her final frame to lock up a victory against Estefania Cobo of North Richland Hills, Texas, 716-710. Johnson was up by 76 pins heading into the final game, but Cobo rolled 274 to close the gap.



Johnson will face Lindsay Boomershine of Perry, Utah, in her next match.



O’Keefe defeated Russia’s Maria Bulanova (671-656) and Shanna Chepelsky of East Rochester, New York (668-546), to set up a match against Danielle McEwan of Stony Point, New York.



McEwan, the top seed from qualifying, recorded wins over Breanna Clemmer of Clover, South Carolina (732-676), and Indonesia’s Tannya Roumimper (636-619).



O’Keefe and McEwan have finished first and second, respectively, on the PWBA Tour points list the last two seasons.



After winning her first match, Kovalova lost to Jordan Richard of Maumee, Ohio (689-520). She won her final match Sunday in the elimination bracket against 2014 Queens champion Maria José Rodriguez of Colombia (727-653) and will face Josie Barnes of Hermitage, Tennessee, in the next round.



Kovalova went undefeated in match play on the way to the title at the 2019 event in Wichita, Kansas.



Bracket play resumes Monday at noon Eastern, with the top five athletes advancing to Tuesday’s stepladder finals at 8 p.m. Eastern on BowlTV.



With the finals being broadcast on BowlTV, the top seed will have to be defeated twice in the true double-elimination format.



The champion at the 2021 Queens will take home the $20,000 first-place prize and tiara awarded to the winner.



The 2021 event started with 110 competitors. After 15 games of qualifying over three days, the top 63 players and Kovalova, who was guaranteed a spot in the bracket as the defending champion, advanced to match play.



2021 USBC Queens

At National Bowling Stadium

Reno, Nev.



Sunday’s Results



MATCH PLAY

Double-elimination, three-game matches decided by total pinfall



ROUND 1

(Winners remain in Winners Bracket. Losers move to Elimination Bracket.)



(1) Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., def. (64) Breanna Clemmer, Clover, S.C., 732-676

(33) Tannya Roumimper, Indonesia, def. (32) Daria Pajak, Poland, 663-604

(48) Shanna Chepelsky, East Rochester, N.Y., def. (17) Abby Ragsdale, Aurora, Ill., 640-571

(16) Shannon O’Keefe, Shiloh, Ill., def. (49) Maria Bulanova, Russia, 671-656



(9) Shannon Sellens, Long Beach, N.Y., def. (56) Sandra Gongora, Mexico, 628-549

(41) Verity Crawley, England, def. (24) Anggie Ramirez-Perea, Austin, Texas, 706-575

(40) Carolyn Dorin-Ballard, Keller, Texas, def. (25) Lili Robles, Mexico, 665-631

(8) Kara Mangiola, Spencerport, N.Y., def. (57) Nichole Hiraoka, Daly City, Calif., 648-602



(5) Jordan Richard, Maumee, Ohio, def. (60) Blair Blumenscheid, Columbus, Ohio, 656-571

(28) Dasha Kovalova, Ukraine, def. (37) Kerry Smith, New Holland, Pa., 699-598

(44) Missy Parkin, Laguna Hills, Calif., def. (21) Bryanna Coté, Tucson, Ariz., 669-666

(53) Aseret Zetter, Mexico, def. (12) Kelly Kulick, Union, N.J., 615-593



(13) Elise Bolton, Merritt Island, Fla., def. (52) Sharon Powers, Lakewood, Colo., 722-596

(45) Elysia Current, Ephrata, Pa., def. (20) Shannon Pluhowsky, Dayton, Ohio, 653-516

(36) Emily Eckhoff, Denver, def. (29) Erin McCarthy, Elkhorn, Neb., 631-526

(4) Liz Kuhlkin, Schenectady, N.Y., def. (61) Nicole Kleutgen, Plainfield, Wis., 572-548



(62) Diandra Asbaty, Chicago, def. (3) Stephanie Zavala, Downey, Calif., 679-603

(30) Kayla Pashina, Minnetonka, Minn., def. (35) Taylor Bailey, Joliet, Ill., 721-611

(19) Clara Guerrero, Colombia, def. (46) Amanda Vermilyea, Apple Valley, Minn., 613-606

(14) Taylor Bulthuis, Coral Springs, Fla., def. (51) Christine Gill, Lebanon, Ill., 651-610



(11) Alexis Neuer, Milton, Pa., def. (54) Sabrena Divis, Gillette, Wyo., 715-680

(22) Diana Zavjalova, Latvia, def. (43) Ana Molina, Guatemala, 667-571

(38) Lauren Pate, Fairview Heights, Ill., def. (27) Laura Plazas, Colombia, 640-593

(6) Birgit Noreiks, Germany, def. (59) Kristin Nieter, Homewood, Ill., 763-535



(58) Addy Nelson, Gregory, S.D., def. (7) Caitlyn Johnson, Beaumont, Texas, 648-597

(39) Stefanie Johnson, McKinney, Texas, def. (26) Valerie Bercier, Muskegon, Mich., 704-686

(42) Gazmine Mason, Cranston, R.I., def. (23) Sydney Brummett, Fort Wayne, Ind., 639-588

(10) Julia Bond, Aurora, Ill., def. (55) Maria José Rodriguez, Colombia, 656-603



(15) Liz Johnson, Niagara Falls, N.Y., def. (50) Hope Gramly, Aubrey, Texas, 719-596

(47) Estefania Cobo, North Richland Hills, Texas, def. (18) Josie Barnes, Hermitage, Tenn., 769-592

(31) Brandi Branka, Belleville, Ill., def. (34) Shalin Zulkifli, Malaysia, 626-570

(63) Lindsay Boomershine, Perry, Utah, def. (2) Rocio Restrepo, Uniontown, Ohio, 580-565



ROUND 2 – WINNERS BRACKET



McEwan def. Roumimper, 636-619

O’Keefe def. Chepelsky, 668-546

Crawley def. Sellens, 683-630

Dorin-Ballard def. Mangiola, 666-557



Richard def. Kovalova, 689-520

Parkin def. Zetter, 643-534

Bolton def. Current, 655-633

Kuhlkin def. Eckhoff, 720-596



Pashina def. Asbaty, 656-619

Guerrero def. Bulthuis, 677-639

Zavjalova def. Neuer, 628-568

Noreiks def. Pate, 639-552



S. Johnson def. Nelson, 712-597

Bond def. Mason, 684-577

L. Johnson def. Cobo, 716-710

Boomershine def. Branka, 619-569



ROUND 2 – ELIMINATION BRACKET

(Losers eliminated, earn $1,200)



Clemmer def. Pajak, 731-661

Hiraoka def. Robles, 686-569

Ragsdale def. Bulanova, 645-562

Gongora def. Ramirez-Perea, 590-553



Blumenscheid def. Smith, 628-606

McCarthy def. Kleutgen, 672-607

Coté def. Kulick, 698-607

Powers def. Pluhowsky, 661-647



Bailey def. Zavala, 624-615

Nieter def. Plazas, 613-602

Gill def. Vermilyea, 683-608

Divis def. Molina, 672-544



C. Johnson def. Bercier, 657-550

Restrepo def. Zulkifli, 750-663

Rodriguez def. Brummett, 603-517

Barnes def. Gramly, 667-596



ROUND 3 – ELIMINATION BRACKET

(Losers eliminated, earn $1,250)



Clemmer def. Bulthuis, 716-704

Neuer def. Hiraoka, 626-537

Asbaty def. Ragsdale, 656-628

Gongora def. Pate, 658-631



Mason def. Blumenscheid, 611-567

McCarthy def. Cobo, 609-608

Coté def. Nelson, 647-618

Branka def. Powers, 612-560



Bailey def. Chepelsky, 717-604

Sellens def. Nieter, 685-623

Roumimper def. Gill, 693-682

Mangiola def. Divis, 718-649



C. Johnson def. Zetter, 629-505

Restrepo def. Current, 686-647

Kovalova def. Rodriguez, 727-653

Barnes def. Eckhoff, 679-633