Five Consecutive Days of Live PBA Action on CBS Sports Network, FS1 Begin Saturday

BY JILLIAN LAUFER

Top male and female professional bowlers take to the lanes for the 2020 PBA Tour Finals on CBS Sports Network and PBA King of the Lanes six-part series on FS1

New York, NY – The Professional Bowlers Association returns to the lanes Saturday as the world’s best bowlers compete in two special events live from Bowlero Jupiter in Jupiter, Fla. – the 2020 PBA Tour Finals on CBS Sports Network and the six-part PBA King of the Lanes series on FS1.

First up is the PBA Tour Finals, where eight of the tour’s top performers, based on competition points earned over a two-year-span, will take to the lanes on July 18 and July 19 to compete for a Go Bowling PBA Tour title, the first to be awarded since March.

All eyes will be on defending champion EJ Tackett, as he looks to take home his first title of the 2020 season. Points leader Jason Belmonte will be missing as he’s unable to participate due to COVID-19 travel restrictions from Australia. In his place will be Hall of Famer Norm Duke, as the ninth-place finisher in points. Anthony Simonsen, Bill O’Neill, Sean Rash, Jakob Butturff, Kris Prather, and Kyle Troup are also set to compete.

CBS Sports Network will present nine hours of coverage over the weekend starting with two back-to-back live shows on July 18 at noon ET, followed by five consecutive hours of coverage on July 19 beginning at noon ET. International fans can watch live on FloBowling.com.

Saturday, July 18 12 PM ET – Qualifying Group 1: Simonsen, Rash, Butturff, Duke 2 PM ET – Qualifying Group 2: Tackett, O’Neill, Prather, Troup



Sunday, July 19 12 PM ET – Stepladder Finals Group 1 2PM ET – Stepladder Finals Group 2 4 PM ET – Championship Match



The following week, bowling royalty will take to the lanes in a new six-part series on FS1, with PBA Tour, PBA50, and PWBA bowlers looking to capture the coveted title as PBA King (or Queen) of the Lanes.

Head-to-head matches will determine a King of each show, who will try to defend their crown for as long as they can throughout the series. At the end of the six episodes, there can only be one King (or Queen).

The undefeated King from 2009, Wes Malott, will return as the first King and face competition from the eight PBA Tour Finals bowlers. PBA Hall of Famers Walter Ray Williams Jr. and Pete Weber, plus PWBA’s Clara Guerrero and Gazmine Mason are also set to compete and vie for the crown.

Viewers can live stream the King of the Lanes series on the FOX Sports and FOX NOW apps or at FOXSports.com. Select highlights will be available on @FOXSports social handles across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. International fans can watch live on FloBowling.com.

FS1 will air the six-part series live in prime time.

Monday, July 20 – 8-9 PM ET Contenders Match: Norm Duke vs. Walter Ray Williams King Match 1: Wes Malott vs. Contender Winner



Monday, July 20 – 9-10 PM ET Contenders Match: Anthony Simonsen vs. EJ Tackett King Match 2: Winner from King 1 vs. Contenders Winner



Tuesday, July 21 – 7-8 PM ET Contenders Match: Bill O’Neill vs. Sean Rash King Match 3: Winner from King 2 vs. Contenders Winner



Tuesday, July 21 – 8-9 PM ET Contenders Match: Jakob Butturff vs. Clara Guerrero King Match 4: Winner from King 3 vs. Contenders Winner



Wednesday, July 22 – 8-9 PM ET Contenders Match: Kris Prather vs. Gazmine Mason King Match 5: Winner from King 4 vs. Contenders Winner



Wednesday, July 22 – 9-10 PM ET Contenders Match: Kyle Troup vs. Pete Weber King Match 6: Winner from King 5 vs. Contenders Winner



With health and safety top of mind, the PBA is following local and federal guidelines on COVID-19. The PBA is significantly modifying event procedures as well as taking all necessary precautions to reduce health risks for players and staff during competition. For a complete list of standards, please visit pba.com.