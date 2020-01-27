Five Candidates Slated for USBC Board election; 14 Legislative Proposals to be Decided

ARLINGTON, Texas – The United States Bowling Congress Nominating Committee has slated five candidates for the USBC Board of Directors election, and delegates also will vote on 14 legislative proposals at the 2020 USBC Convention and Annual Meeting.

The 2020 USBC Convention will take place April 27-30 at The Orleans in Las Vegas, with the Annual Meeting legislative sessions to take place on the final day.

Delegates will vote to fill three open positions on the USBC Board of Directors. The USBC Nominating Committee, which may slate up to two candidates for each opening, set a slate of five candidates:

Glenda Beckett, Palmetto Bay, Florida

Bruce Hall, Westborough, Massachusetts

Chrissy Lee, Tampa, Florida

Adam Mitchell, Centreville, Virginia

Tina Williams, Pflugerville, Texas

Beckett has been the Greater Miami USBC Association Manager since 2012 and became a director on the Florida State USBC board in 2018, where she currently serves as chair of the Legal and Legislative Committee and is a member of the Charity Committee.

Hall, who was a senior director at Dell Technologies before retiring in 2018, has more than 40 years as an executive in the IT, consumer, and industrial design and manufacturing. He owns two PBA Regional titles and won a PBA50 Regional title in 2019.

Lee, who recently relocated from New Jersey to Florida, has taught pre-school for more than 25 years. She served on state and local boards for more than 20 years, including five years as the Monmouth County (N.J.) USBC president.

Mitchell, the only incumbent of the slated candidates, is completing his first term on the USBC national board. He chairs the Diversity and Inclusion Committee and also serves on the Legal, Legislative, and Strategic Planning committees. He is Chief Executive Officer of Global Solutions Inc., a company he started in 2013.

Williams has worked in finance and operations for Make-A-Wish for more than 10 years, performing all accounting and payroll functions. She was a Team USA member in 2007 and 2008, and a three-time All-American at West Texas A&M.

In addition to Mitchell’s expiring term, two board members are completing their final terms, having reached the term limit. Both USBC President Karl Kielich and director Jo Dimond began their service on the board during the 2011-2012 season and will complete their final terms in July.

Additional candidates for the USBC Board may run from the floor, provided they give notice of their candidacy to the committee by March 30, 2020. Go to BOWL.com/Convention for the Nomination from the Floor information.

Of the 14 proposed amendments to be voted on by delegates at the USBC Annual Meeting, eight relate to bylaws, five are for tournament rules and one proposed amendment is for a league rule. Bylaws proposals require a two-thirds majority vote for adoption while league and tournament rules require a majority vote to pass.

Visit BOWL.com/Convention for more information about the 2020 USBC Convention and Annual Meeting, including the proposed legislation.