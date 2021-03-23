First SYC of 2021 Draws 174 Youth Bowlers to Texas

The Storm Youth Championships invited athletes and their families to travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to compete at Cityview Lanes and launch the 2021 SYC season.

A field of 174 youth bowlers competed in three five-game rounds on three different Kegel patterns in six divisions determined by gender and age (U18 Boys, U18 Girls, U15 Boys, U15 Girls, U12 Boys and U12 Girls) for a national title and a portion of the $14,045 scholarship fund. The overall champions are decided based on total pinfall.

“SYCs are a labor of love for our team,” Leanne Hulsenberg, Tournament and Events Manager, said. “Storm is a family-owned company and it’s essential for us to provide safe, fun events for families who love bowling as much as we do. Not only is it important to crown worthy champions, but we also strive to create memorable experiences for all who attend, and that includes the family members who attend, too.”

It’s no secret that 2020 was a tough year for youth athletes to prepare and practice for events prior to the pandemic. Though it’s difficult for all youth bowlers, some athletes at the SYC live in areas where most bowling centers are still forced to remain closed, and families have had to be creative to find ways to keep the kids in the game.

You’ll find some great stories of dedication, determination and resilience demonstrated by these young athletes — as well as the results of the Fort Worth tournament — here.