Finalists Determined at 2021 Intercollegiate Singles Championships

WYOMING, Mich. – The four finalists in the women’s and men’s divisions are set at the 2021 Intercollegiate Singles Championships.

The finalists advanced through the single-elimination bracket Wednesday at the Spectrum Entertainment Complex to earn their spots in the semifinals. The semifinals and finals at the 2021 ISC will take place Saturday and be taped for broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

The women’s ISC final round will air May 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern, and the men’s ISC show will be May 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

In the women’s semifinals, Indiana Tech’s Maryssa Carey will face Ana Olaya of North Carolina A&T, in the opening match. The second semifinal will feature Delaware State’s Katie Robb taking on McKendree’s Isabel Allen.

The opening match in the men’s semifinal will be Calumet’s Pete Vergos against St. Ambrose’s Jordan Monnens. The second semifinal will be top qualifier Alec Keplinger of Wichita State versus Lindenwood’s Andrew Sacks.

The 2021 ISC started with 24 male and 24 female competitors who advanced from four sectional qualifiers held across the United States in April. The advancers bowled six qualifying games Tuesday to determine seeding for the brackets, with the top eight players in each division receiving a first-round bye.

The first three rounds of bracket matches were contested in a three-game total-pinfall format.

Carey earned a first-round bye in the women’s division after qualifying eighth and defeated Duquesne’s Allison Hresko (662-567) and Arkansas State’s Brooklyn Boudreau (563-553) to earn her spot on CBS Sports Network.

The senior needed a mark in her final frame to advance to the semifinals against Boudreau and delivered a strike to clinch the win.

The three-time National Collegiate Bowling Coaches Association All-American put additional pressure on herself heading into the ISC after Indiana Tech was unable to qualify for the women’s Intercollegiate Team Championships field. Carey now hopes to bring the title back home for her teammates.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself coming into this event, because it was really hard for us when we didn’t advance,” Carey said. “I really wanted to give my teammates something to look forward to, and they’re all rooting me on back home. I’ve gotten so many messages of support, and if I’m able to win singles, it’s a win for the whole team.”

Sacks, a sophomore, had a back-and-forth road to the semifinals. After qualifying as the No. 12 seed Tuesday, he built an early lead against Lincoln Memorial’s Michael Rachal but quickly saw the match evened up after two games. Sacks delivered in the final frame to move on to Wednesday’s second round, 642-632.

The 2019-2020 NCBCA honorable mention All-American was down early in his second match against Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Andrew Gross, before mounting a comeback to collect a 592-573 win to set up a third-round match against his teammate, Troy Owens.

Sacks defeated Owens, 669-614, to advance to CBS Sports Network.

“I had some pretty big ups and downs,” Sacks said. “I was up 100 after Game 1 in my first match, and it ended up coming down to the first shot in the 10th frame. I was down 60 after Game 1 in my second match but was able to even it up and get the win in the final frame. Troy’s a good friend of mine, so it was tough to have to bowl him for the TV show, but we were happy about it, and I know he is supporting me. That’s what’s important. I think it would be very special to bring another title to Lindenwood.”

The Intercollegiate Team Championships will kick off Wednesday evening with the official practice sessions for the 16 men’s and 16 women’s qualifiers. Competition at the ITC will begin Thursday at 7 a.m. Eastern with the men’s qualifying block.

All qualifying and match-play rounds at the ISC and ITC are being broadcast on BowlTV.com.

For more information on Intercollegiate Singles Championships, visit BOWL.com/ISC.

INTERCOLLEGIATE SINGLES CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Spectrum Entertainment Complex, Wyoming, Mich.

Wednesday’s Results

(Three games, total pins)



MEN’S RESULTS

Second Round (winner advances, loser is eliminated)

Alec Keplinger, Wichita State, def. Cory Hersha, Indiana Tech, 585-550

Tyler Moore, Tusculum, def. Joshua Imhoff, Oklahoma Christian, 600-544

Troy Owens, Lindenwood, def. Zack Denton, St. Ambrose, 640-618

Andrew Sacks, Lindenwood, def. Andrew Gross, Wisconsin-Whitewater, 592-573

Pete Vergos, Calumet, def. Nathan Burns, Rio Grande, 653-549

Steven Kocher, Bowling Green State, def. Jake Toelke, Thomas More, 630-579

Jordan Monnens, St. Ambrose, def. Shaun Quinn Jr., Calumet, 694-585

Conner Novak, Notre Dame-Ohio, def. Seth Gossen, Texas-San Antonio, 559-517

Third Round (winner advances, loser is eliminated)

Keplinger def. Moore, 568-556

Sacks def. Owens, 669-614

Vergos def. Kocher, 686-607

Monnens def. Novak, 591-464

Semifinals (taped Saturday, airs May 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS Sports Network)

Keplinger vs. Sacks

Vergos vs. Monnens

WOMEN’S RESULTS

Second Round (winner advances, loser is eliminated)

Brooklyn Boudreau, Arkansas State, def. Mabel Cummins, Vanderbilt, 586-585

Maryssa Carey, Indiana Tech, def. Allison Hresko, Duquesne, 662-567

Jordan Mundt, Tusculum, def. Cassidy Courey, Mount Mercy, 644-609

Ana Olaya, North Carolina A&T, def. Ayra Aminuddin, Mount Mercy, 628-567

Isabel Allen, McKendree, def. Madison Janack, Wichita State, 609-575

Dakota Faichnie, Stephen F. Austin, def. Jenna Lehrer, Monmouth, 551-499

Katie Robb, Delaware State, def. Rebekah Loker, Ottawa-Kansas, 603-573

Victoria Giardina, Lawrence Tech, def. Patricia Rosales, Prairie View A&M, 590-574

Third Round (winner advances, loser is eliminated)

Carey def. Boudreau, 563-553

Olaya def. Mundt, 518-501

Allen def. Faichnie, 628-558

Robb def. Giardina, 616-607

Semifinals (taped Saturday, airs May 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS Sports Network)

Carey vs. Olaya

Allen vs. Robb