Field Set for 2022 Intercollegiate Team Championships

ARLINGTON, Texas – The teams that will compete for the Helmer Cup at the 2022 Intercollegiate Team Championships in April were determined Sunday after two days of sectional qualifying concluded at four locations across the country.



The top four performers in the men’s and women’s divisions at each location advanced to the national team competition, which will take place April 20-23 at Stardust Bowl in Addison, Illinois.



The sectional qualifiers were held at Poelking Lanes South in Dayton, Ohio; USA Bowl in Dallas; Smyrna Bowling Center in Smyrna, Tennessee; and Stardust Bowl.



Teams bowled a total of 64 Baker games Saturday and Sunday at their respective locations, with total pinfall determining the advancers.



Wichita State swept the titles at the 2021 ITC in Wyoming, Michigan, and both programs will continue their title defenses in April after advancing out of the sectional in Dallas. The men’s program finished second, while the women’s team took fourth.



Four programs will make their debuts at the ITC in 2022. Sam Houston State, Tulane and Saint Xavier each advanced for the first time in the women’s division, and Oklahoma Christian earned its first berth in the men’s division.



The qualifiers in the men’s division includes (place, college, pinfall):

Addison – 1, St. Ambrose, 13,313; 2, Wisconsin-Whitewater, 13,126; 3, Mount Mercy, 12,814; 4, William Penn, 12,756

The qualifiers in the women’s division are (place, college, pinfall):

Addison – 1, Mount Mercy, 13,585; 2, Lawrence Tech, 12,826; 3, Louisiana Tech, 12,767; 4, Duquesne, 12,761

Select pairs at each sectional location were broadcast live at BowlTV.com.



The finalists for the 2022 Intercollegiate Singles Championships also were determined at the sectional qualifying locations Friday.



Student-athletes rolled six games to determine the advancers out of each location. A total of 24 men and 24 women moved on to the national singles event, which also will take place at Stardust Bowl and run from April 18-23.



For more information on the Intercollegiate Team Championships, visit BOWL.com/ITC.