Field Set for 2021 Intercollegiate Team Championships

ARLINGTON, Texas - The teams competing at the 2021 Intercollegiate Team Championships were determined this weekend through four sectional qualifying events.



The ITC will welcome 16 men's teams and 16 women's teams to the Spectrum Entertainment Complex in Wyoming, Michigan, to determine the champions in each division for the 2020-2021 United States Bowling Congress Collegiate season. The 2021 edition will be held May 5-8.



The teams advancing to the ITC were determined through four sectionals held Saturday and Sunday in Addison, Illinois; Dayton, Ohio; Smyrna, Tennessee; and Dallas. The top four teams in each division, based on total pinfall for 40 Baker games, earned the chance to compete for the Kerm Helmer Cup awarded to the team champion at the ITC.



Each sectional qualifier was broadcast live on BowlTV.com.



In Addison, Calumet rolled to the top of the men's standings after a dominant performance Sunday at Stardust Bowl, averaging more than 223 per game to jump from fourth place to the lead with an 8,376 total. William Penn finished second with 8,211, Indiana Tech placed third with 8,090 and Mount Mercy earned the final spot with 7,958.



In the women's division, Mount Mercy captured the sectional title with a 7,819 total. They'll be joined in Western Michigan by Baker (7,632), Lincoln Memorial (7,608) and Wisconsin-Whitewater (7,587).



The Dayton sectional was contested at Poelking Lanes South, with Wisconsin-Whitewater recording the win with an 8,066 total. Pikeville (7,805), Lawrence Tech (7,777) and St. Ambrose (7,676), which started Sunday's round in seventh place, also advanced.



Delaware State claimed the women's title in Dayton, finishing with a 7,821 total. Monmouth was second with 7,607, and Lawrence Tech and St. Ambrose earned the final advancing spots with 7,512 and 7,410, respectively.



In Smyrna, Webber International, the defending ITC champion, posted the largest winning total of the four sectionals, earning the top spot in the men's field by 289 pins with an 8,301 total. Emmanuel (8,012), McKendree (7,854) and St. Francis-Illinois (7,634) also advanced from Smyrna Bowling Center.



The final spot in the men's division in Smyrna came down to the wire, as St. Francis-Illinois overcame a 19-pin deficit entering the final game to advance past Marian-Indiana by 14 pins (7,620).



McKendree claimed the top spot in the women's division in Smyrna, finishing with a 7,928 total. Mount St. Mary's was second with 7,685, North Carolina A&T was third with 7,656 and Maryville earned the final spot with 7,493.



The Dallas sectional featured a tie at the top of the leaderboard in the men's division, with Midland and Wichita State each finishing with a 7,956 total. Martin Methodist was third with 7,768, and Lindenwood was fourth with 7,519.



The women's division at USA Bowl saw Wichita State cruise to the top spot, finishing with an 8,041 total. Stephen F. Austin (7,763), Louisiana Tech (7,482) and Newman (7,352) also earned spots at the ITC.



The week's top individual competitors also qualified for spots at Spectrum Entertainment Complex in May and will have the chance to win a national title at the Intercollegiate Singles Championships. The ISC will be held May 3-8.



The singles event was contested at each of the sectional sites Friday, with the top 24 men and top 24 women advancing based on six-game pinfall totals. Each sectional took the top six players from each division.



For more information on the Intercollegiate Team Championships, visit BOWL.com/ITC.