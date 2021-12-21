Fach Leads RPI, PBA Regional Award Winners Honored

BY JEF GOODGER
Fach holds an 83-pin lead over second as the top regional players of 2021 are honored
Las Vegas—Graham Fach leads all players after the first eight games of qualifying in the 2022 PBA Regional Players Invitational (RPI). Fach averaged 244 to post a score of +352, 83 pins ahead of Carlos Granados, who sits in second place.
“You can’t start a year off any better than this,” said Fach. “Leading already is great, but match play is a different animal. I want to be prepared for that as best I can.”
The 120-player 2022 PBA RPI features the top 54 PBA regional players and 26 PBA50 regional players based on competition points earned during the 2021 season. The remaining 40 spots were earned through tournament qualifiers held in each region.
Granados, who averaged 233.63 to get to second place, was one of many players honored at an awards reception following qualifying, earning the South Region Rookie of the Year Award. Each of the seven regions honored their Bowler of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Senior Bowler of the Year and Pat Patterson Award winners (see below for the full list). The Pat Patterson Award honors contributions to the regional program.
The RPI resumes today with the final eight games of full-field qualifying beginning at 1 p.m. ET. The top 32 players will advance to match play, which begins at 8 p.m. ET. The tournament concludes Wednesday with the final rounds of match play starting at 11:30 a.m. ET and the championship match taking place at 3:30 p.m. ET.
RPI TOP 10 THROUGH 8 GAMES
South Point Bowling Plaza – Las Vegas
- Graham Fach +352
- Carlos Granados +269
- Joe Bailey +230
- David Krol +221
- Tom Adcock +212
- Deo Benard +209
- PJ Haggerty +208
- Dimitri Cruz +201
- Patrick Dombrowski +194
- Ryan Liederbach +186
View the full PBA Regional Players Invitational standings
2021 PBA REGIONAL AWARD WINNERS
Northwest Region
Bowler of the Year: Nick Borgaro
Rookie of the Year: Nick Borgaro
Senior Bowler of the Year: Greg Thomas
Pat Patterson Award: Lance Lorfeld
West Region
Bowler of the Year: Sam Cooley
Rookie of the Year: Matt Zweig
Senior Bowler of the Year: Ron Mohr
Pat Patterson Award: Tim Cagle
Midwest Region
Bowler of the Year: Nick Kruml
Rookie of the Year: Kevin McCune
Senior Bowler of the Year: Eugene McCune
Pat Patterson Award: Ted Baer
Southwest Region
Bowler of the Year: Anthony Lavery-Spahr
Rookie of the Year: Joseph Grondin
Senior Bowler of the Year: Mike Bailey
Pat Patterson Award: Mark Williams
Central Region
Bowler of the Year: JR Raymond
Rookie of the Year: Scott Matthies
Senior Bowler of the Year: Eugene McCune
Pat Patterson Award: Rick Zakrajsek
East Region
Bowler of the Year: Anthony Pepe
Rookie of the Year: Brandon Runk
Senior Bowler of the Year: Ryan Shafer
Pat Patterson Award: Rick Graham
South Region
Bowler of the Year: Mike Coffey
Rookie of the Year: Carlos Granados
Senior Bowler of the Year: Glenn Smith
Pat Patterson Award: Joey & Terrie Cruz
RPI REMAINING COMPETITION SCHEDULE
South Point Bowling Plaza – Las Vegas
Tuesday, January 4
1 p.m. ET – Qualifying (8 games)
8 p.m. ET – Round of 32 match play (best of five)
10 p.m. ET – Round of 24 match play (best of five)
Wednesday, January 5
11:30 a.m. ET – Round of 16 match play (best of three)
1 p.m. ET – Round of 8 match play (best of three)
3 p.m. ET – Semifinals (one game)
3:30 p.m. ET – Championship (one game)