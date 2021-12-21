Fach Leads RPI, PBA Regional Award Winners Honored

BY JEF GOODGER

Fach holds an 83-pin lead over second as the top regional players of 2021 are honored

Las Vegas—Graham Fach leads all players after the first eight games of qualifying in the 2022 PBA Regional Players Invitational (RPI). Fach averaged 244 to post a score of +352, 83 pins ahead of Carlos Granados, who sits in second place.

“You can’t start a year off any better than this,” said Fach. “Leading already is great, but match play is a different animal. I want to be prepared for that as best I can.”

The 120-player 2022 PBA RPI features the top 54 PBA regional players and 26 PBA50 regional players based on competition points earned during the 2021 season. The remaining 40 spots were earned through tournament qualifiers held in each region.

Granados, who averaged 233.63 to get to second place, was one of many players honored at an awards reception following qualifying, earning the South Region Rookie of the Year Award. Each of the seven regions honored their Bowler of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Senior Bowler of the Year and Pat Patterson Award winners (see below for the full list). The Pat Patterson Award honors contributions to the regional program.

The RPI resumes today with the final eight games of full-field qualifying beginning at 1 p.m. ET. The top 32 players will advance to match play, which begins at 8 p.m. ET. The tournament concludes Wednesday with the final rounds of match play starting at 11:30 a.m. ET and the championship match taking place at 3:30 p.m. ET.

RPI TOP 10 THROUGH 8 GAMES

South Point Bowling Plaza – Las Vegas

Graham Fach +352 Carlos Granados +269 Joe Bailey +230 David Krol +221 Tom Adcock +212 Deo Benard +209 PJ Haggerty +208 Dimitri Cruz +201 Patrick Dombrowski +194 Ryan Liederbach +186

View the full PBA Regional Players Invitational standings

2021 PBA REGIONAL AWARD WINNERS

Northwest Region

Bowler of the Year: Nick Borgaro

Rookie of the Year: Nick Borgaro

Senior Bowler of the Year: Greg Thomas

Pat Patterson Award: Lance Lorfeld

West Region

Bowler of the Year: Sam Cooley

Rookie of the Year: Matt Zweig

Senior Bowler of the Year: Ron Mohr

Pat Patterson Award: Tim Cagle

Midwest Region

Bowler of the Year: Nick Kruml

Rookie of the Year: Kevin McCune

Senior Bowler of the Year: Eugene McCune

Pat Patterson Award: Ted Baer

Southwest Region

Bowler of the Year: Anthony Lavery-Spahr

Rookie of the Year: Joseph Grondin

Senior Bowler of the Year: Mike Bailey

Pat Patterson Award: Mark Williams

Central Region

Bowler of the Year: JR Raymond

Rookie of the Year: Scott Matthies

Senior Bowler of the Year: Eugene McCune

Pat Patterson Award: Rick Zakrajsek

East Region

Bowler of the Year: Anthony Pepe

Rookie of the Year: Brandon Runk

Senior Bowler of the Year: Ryan Shafer

Pat Patterson Award: Rick Graham

South Region

Bowler of the Year: Mike Coffey

Rookie of the Year: Carlos Granados

Senior Bowler of the Year: Glenn Smith

Pat Patterson Award: Joey & Terrie Cruz

RPI REMAINING COMPETITION SCHEDULE

South Point Bowling Plaza – Las Vegas

Tuesday, January 4

1 p.m. ET – Qualifying (8 games)

8 p.m. ET – Round of 32 match play (best of five)

10 p.m. ET – Round of 24 match play (best of five)

Wednesday, January 5

11:30 a.m. ET – Round of 16 match play (best of three)

1 p.m. ET – Round of 8 match play (best of three)

3 p.m. ET – Semifinals (one game)

3:30 p.m. ET – Championship (one game)